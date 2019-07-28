Log in
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
DBS : 2Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

07/28/2019

By Justina Lee

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) reported earnings for the second quarter. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The group posted net profit of 1.60 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.17 billion) for the quarter, up from S$1.33 billion a year ago. The bank was expected to post a net profit of S$1.48 billion, according to a consensus estimate by FactSet.

TOTAL INCOME: DBS reported total income of S$3.71 billion for the second quarter, up 16% from a year ago. This beat a consensus forecast compiled by FactSet that expected second-quarter total income of S$3.46 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

LOAN GROWTH: Loans grew 4% on year to S$350.47 billion as of the end of the second quarter. DBS said a continued decline in housing loans was offset by growth in other consumer loans. DBS added it is maintaining its forecast of mid-single-digit percentage growth for loans.

NET FEE INCOME: Net fee and commission income was up 9% to S$767 million due to higher fees from investment banking, wealth management and cards. Fees from its wealth management business were up 11% on year at S$332 million.

BAD DEBT: Nonperforming assets grew 3% to S$5.82 billion as of June 30 from the end of March. DBS says the rise was moderated by recoveries and write-offs.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.11% 26.88 End-of-day quote.13.13%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 13 926 M
EBIT 2019 8 061 M
Net income 2019 6 133 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,66x
Capitalization 68 683 M
