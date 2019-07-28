DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations

By P.R. Venkat

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) said its second-quarter net profit rose 20% on year due to higher net income and increased contributions from its wealth management business.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 1.60 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.2 billion), DBS said in a statement Monday. Revenue was up 16% on year during the quarter at S$3.71 billion.

The results beat the consensus estimates from a Factset poll which predicted net profit of S$1.48 billion on revenue of S$3.46 billion.

The bank, which is Southeast Asia's largest by assets, said second-quarter net interest income was up 9% on year at S$2.43 billion due to growth in its loan disbursals. Fees from its wealth management business were up 11% on year at S$332 million.

Non-performing assets in the second quarter rose to S$5.82 billion, up 3% from the previous quarter, DBS said. It added that the rise was moderated by recoveries and write-offs.

