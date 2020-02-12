DBS : 4Q Net Profit Jumps 14% on Higher Interest Income

By Martin Mou



DBS Group Holdings said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 14% on year, helped by loan growth and higher fee income.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 1.51 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.09 billion), DBS said in a statement Thursday. Total income increased by 7% on year to S$3.46 billion.

The net profit beat a consensus estimate of S$1.48 billion in a FactSet poll. Total income fell short of a FactSet estimate of S$3.58 billion.

The bank, Southeast Asia's largest by assets, said fourth-quarter net interest income was up 4% at S$2.43 billion as loans grew 4% to S$358 billion. But net interest margin for the quarter fell to 1.86% from 1.87% from a year earlier.

Fee income increased 17% to S$741 million, led by a 31% increase in wealth management fees due to buoyant investor sentiment, the bank said.

The nonperforming loan ratio was unchanged at 1.51% for the quarter, DBS said.

However, the bank's fourth-quarter net profit and total income fell 7% and 9%, respectively, from the previous quarter, due to seasonally lower non-interest income and lower net interest margin from falling interest rates.

For 2019, net profit climbed 14% to S$6.39 billion as total income went up 10% to S$14.54 billion, DBS said.

On the current coronavirus outbreak, the bank expects the impact on its revenue to be 1%-2% assuming the outbreak is controlled by summer.

