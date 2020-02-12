Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DBS : 4Q Net Profit Jumps 14% on Higher Interest Income

02/12/2020 | 07:40pm EST

By Martin Mou

DBS Group Holdings said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 14% on year, helped by loan growth and higher fee income.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 1.51 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.09 billion), DBS said in a statement Thursday. Total income increased by 7% on year to S$3.46 billion.

The net profit beat a consensus estimate of S$1.48 billion in a FactSet poll. Total income fell short of a FactSet estimate of S$3.58 billion.

The bank, Southeast Asia's largest by assets, said fourth-quarter net interest income was up 4% at S$2.43 billion as loans grew 4% to S$358 billion. But net interest margin for the quarter fell to 1.86% from 1.87% from a year earlier.

Fee income increased 17% to S$741 million, led by a 31% increase in wealth management fees due to buoyant investor sentiment, the bank said.

The nonperforming loan ratio was unchanged at 1.51% for the quarter, DBS said.

However, the bank's fourth-quarter net profit and total income fell 7% and 9%, respectively, from the previous quarter, due to seasonally lower non-interest income and lower net interest margin from falling interest rates.

For 2019, net profit climbed 14% to S$6.39 billion as total income went up 10% to S$14.54 billion, DBS said.

On the current coronavirus outbreak, the bank expects the impact on its revenue to be 1%-2% assuming the outbreak is controlled by summer.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 610 M
EBIT 2019 8 380 M
Net income 2019 6 309 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,36x
Capitalization 65 087 M
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,89  SGD
Last Close Price 25,42  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-2.08%46 347
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%208 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 411
