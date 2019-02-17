Log in
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
My previous session
  News  
DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year

02/17/2019

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) Monday reported a 10.9% year-over-year increase in its net profit, helped by gains in net interest income.

Net profit, including one-time items, in the October-to-December quarter was 1.32 billion Singapore dollars (US$973 million), compared with S$1.19 billion in the same period last year. Profit, however, was lower than the S$1.41 billion reported in the third quarter.

DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, also said business momentum over the quarter remained healthy as loans rose 2% in constant currency terms.

Net interest income rose 11% on year to S$2.33 billion, while net fee and commission income was flat at S$635 million, it said.

Net interest margin rose to 1.87% in the fourth quarter, compared with 1.78% in the same period of the previous year.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio improved to 1.5%, from 1.7% in the previous year, allowing the bank to reduce allowances for credit and other losses to S$205 million, from S$225 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.72% 24.79 End-of-day quote.4.34%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 13 234 M
EBIT 2018 7 115 M
Net income 2018 5 706 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 11,27
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 63 560 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
