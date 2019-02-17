DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) Monday reported a 10.9% year-over-year increase in its net profit, helped by gains in net interest income.

Net profit, including one-time items, in the October-to-December quarter was 1.32 billion Singapore dollars (US$973 million), compared with S$1.19 billion in the same period last year. Profit, however, was lower than the S$1.41 billion reported in the third quarter.

DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, also said business momentum over the quarter remained healthy as loans rose 2% in constant currency terms.

Net interest income rose 11% on year to S$2.33 billion, while net fee and commission income was flat at S$635 million, it said.

Net interest margin rose to 1.87% in the fourth quarter, compared with 1.78% in the same period of the previous year.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio improved to 1.5%, from 1.7% in the previous year, allowing the bank to reduce allowances for credit and other losses to S$205 million, from S$225 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com