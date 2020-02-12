DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review

By Ronnie Harui

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. reported results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Here is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 14% on year to 1.51 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.09 billion), beating a FactSet consensus estimate of S$1.48 billion.

REVENUE: Total income for the quarter increased 6.7% on year to S$3.46 billion, lower than the FactSet expectation of S$3.58 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--Nonperforming loans: The nonperforming loan ratio was unchanged at 1.51% in the fourth quarter.

--Net interest income: Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 4.1% on year to S$2.43 billion. However, the net interest margin, which measures the profitability of a bank's lending operations, fell to 1.86% in the fourth quarter from 1.87% a year earlier.

--Coronavirus outbreak: DBS expects the impact on its revenue to be 1%-2% assuming the outbreak is controlled by summer.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com