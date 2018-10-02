Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (DBSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DBS : POSB first in Singapore to provide instant approval for credit cards & DBS Cashline via MyInfo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

***

Service available to the 3.3 million registered SingPass holders via DBS/POSB internet banking and websites

DBS Bank today launched a new online application service leveraging the national platform MyInfo. The service enables new-to-bank (NTB) and existing customers to apply for a DBS/POSB credit card with instant approval, as well as open a DBS Cashline account online with immediate access to funds and related DBS Cashline account functions. Both services are a first in Singapore.

The service is accessible to the 3.3 million registered SingPass holders in Singapore[1] on both DBS/POSB internet banking and websites. Time savings for the customer are significant - it traditionally takes up to a week for NTB customers to receive their credit card or access to DBS Cashline. Application via MyInfo removes the need for traditional application processes and provides real-time application approval without physical documentation. Back-end operations such as Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes are also automated, while meeting MAS compliance standards.

To use this service, existing or NTB customers applying for a DBS/POSB credit card or DBS Cashline account can submit an online application via DBS/POSB internet banking or the bank's websites, where they will be prompted to use MyInfo by logging in to their SingPass accounts. Upon customer consent, MyInfo will retrieve personal data from relevant government agencies to pre-populate relevant fields such as a customer's official name, registered address and Notice of Assessment.

'Our focus here at DBS is to ensure customers can access our services with minimum fuss - MyInfo allows us to do this without compromising on quality, speed, and accuracy,' said Jeremy Soo, Head of Consumer Banking Group (Singapore) at DBS Bank. 'MyInfo adoption has been rapidly increasing since the service was introduced in March 2017. Today, one in four DBS/POSB customers will use MyInfo for online application services when given the option, and we expect this to increase with our latest credit card and DBS Cashline capabilities. We look forward to rolling out more services with MyInfo by the end of this year.'

NTB customers who choose to apply for a credit card with DBS/POSB will be notified of the approved credit limit immediately. They will also receive a DBS/POSB digibank account for internet and mobile banking as part of the application. Meanwhile, NTB customers opting for a DBS Cashline account will be signed up for a DBS/POSB digibank account during application, where they can instantly access, transfer and withdraw funds, as well as pay bills, using DBS/POSB's digital token. NTB or existing customers can soon use MyInfo to open a current or savings account, and benefit from instant access to the bank's full suite of banking services via DBS/POSB internet and mobile banking.

[1] https://www.tech.gov.sg/-/media/GovTech/Media-Room/Media-Releases/2016/0129_Singpassfactsheet/SingPass-Factsheet--Updated-29-Janpdf.pdf

[End]


About DBS
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's 'AA-' and 'Aa1' credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named 'Best Bank in the World ' by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named 'World's Best Digital Bank' by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the 'Safest Bank in Asia' award by Global Finance for ten consecutive years from 2009 to 2018.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all of our 26,000 staff, representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

Back to News List

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
01:07pDBS : POSB first in Singapore to provide instant approval for credit cards & DBS..
PU
09/27DBS : Singapore-based IIX partners with DBS Bank to set up the Women's Livelihoo..
AQ
09/26DBS : Singapore-based IIX partners with DBS Bank to set up the Women’s Liv..
PU
09/25DBS : named Asia's Safest Bank for 10th consecutive year
AQ
09/24DBS : US tariffs to have small effect on Taiwan
AQ
09/12CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : names Wang Yanjun to replace long-time CEO Meng F..
AQ
09/12DBS : Kidsland Intl names Hung Shing Ming as CFO
AQ
09/11DBS : wealth clients can now use WhatsApp and WeChat for banking services
PU
09/03'rupee could slide to 73 by dec'
AQ
08/29DBS : Foundation awards SGD 1.25 million in grants to 12 social enterprises acro..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
02/08DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
2017Tweedy, Browne Fund 2017 Semi-Annual Letter 
2017DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 13 309 M
EBIT 2018 7 168 M
Net income 2018 5 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,68
P/E ratio 2019 10,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,53x
Capitalization 66 585 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,9  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD4.21%48 487
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%296 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%289 935
WELLS FARGO-13.37%251 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%235 321
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.