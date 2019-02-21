Log in
DBS : Singapore lender OCBC's fourth quarter net profit falls 10 percent, misses estimates

02/21/2019 | 07:23pm EST
A woman walks into an OCBC Premier Banking branch in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd missed market estimates by reporting a 10 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by a subdued performance in its insurance business. The results from Singapore's No. 2 listed bank came days after top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd posted an eight percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with market expectations. OCBC's October-December net profit came in at S$926 million ($684 million), versus S$1.03 billion a year earlier and compared with the S$1.17 billion average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.08% 24.81 End-of-day quote.4.42%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -0.86% 11.57 End-of-day quote.2.75%
