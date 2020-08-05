DBS : Singapore's DBS second-quarter profit beats estimates as business activity improves

Piyush Gupta, CEO of Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said in a statement that the operating trends were in line with the bank's guidance and several fee income streams were improving from troughs in April as economies emerge from lockdowns.

DBS reported profit for the June quarter fell to S$1.25 billion ($913 million) from S$1.6 billion a year earlier, and versus an average estimate of S$1.19 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The profit was above the first-quarter's S$1.16 billion number. Loan loss allowances also declined quarter on quarter.

Analysts had said uninspiring results could add to investor disenchantment with lenders after the city-state's central bank capped their dividends last week, sparking a sell-off in their shares.

($1 = 1.3693 Singapore dollars)

