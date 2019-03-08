Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DBS : Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall on weak China trade data, global growth woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Friday in line with broader Asia, as investors were rattled by a cooling global economy after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and dismal trade data from China.

ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday cautioned of a period of "continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty" while lowering the bank's growth and inflation forecasts, and offered banks a new round of cheap loans to help revive the euro zone economy.

Data from China - the region's largest trading partner showed that the country's February dollar-denominated exports fell 20.7 percent from a year earlier, far worse than analysts' expectations, while imports dropped 5.2 percent.

The ECB comments and China data sent broader Asian shares to a two-week low, with Asia ex-Japan falling 1.1 percent.

Singapore shares were among the worst performers in the region, shedding 0.7 percent with broad-based losses.

DBS Group Holdings, the country's largest lender lost 0.8 percent, while industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd fell 1.1 percent.

The Singapore benchmark index was on track to post a weekly loss of 0.4 percent.

The Jakarta SE Composite Index, which resumed trading after a holiday fell 0.8 percent, with consumer and material sectors taking the biggest hit.

Shares of cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa traded 2 percent lower, while conglomerate Astra International weakened 1.7 percent.

Vietnam stocks were on track to extend losses for a second session, with all sectors in the red.

The Vietnam index, which has been the region's best performer since the turn of year was poised to record a gain of 0.9 percent for the week.

Philippine shares were set to snap two sessions of gains, dragged down by financial stocks. Bank of the Philippine Islands and BDO Unibank Inc were down 1.5 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

The newly-appointed Philippines central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said there was room to ease monetary policy in the country given a cooling inflation, but the timing of any such action would depend on how the economy fares.

He said there was an opportunity to further reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio, which he said was still too high.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.16% 25.32 End-of-day quote.6.57%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.96% 66.99 End-of-day quote.-3.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
05:08aDBS : Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall on weak China trade data, global growth ..
RE
03/07DBS : As appetite for Asia improves, cautious investors leave banks till last
RE
03/06DBS : Bank hopes to triple Rs 50k-crore India business in next five years
AQ
03/06DBS : India to hire 600-800 persons in 18 months as it goes into expansion mode
AQ
03/06DBS : Bank to triple business in another five years
AQ
03/06HYDERABAD : DBS Bank set to hire 1K engineers
AQ
03/01CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : CAO Q4 net profit rises 23.9% to US$18.7m on high..
AQ
02/25UBS to Nominate William Dudley, Jeanette Wong to Board
DJ
02/21Singapore's OCBC shocks with near two-year low quarterly profit, cautious on ..
RE
02/18DBS : Singaporean DBS profit grows 8% in Q4-18
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 234 M
EBIT 2019 7 699 M
Net income 2019 6 128 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
P/E ratio 2020 9,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,25x
Capitalization 64 919 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,3  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD6.57%47 733
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.48%337 149
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%298 167
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%275 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.03%242 097
WELLS FARGO7.81%226 015
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.