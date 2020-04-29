Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DBS first quarter profit falls to two-and-a-half year low on coronavirus loan loss provisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings set aside S$1.09 billion ($772.5 million) to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Southeast Asia's biggest lender reported a 29% fall in first-quarter profit to the lowest in 2-1/2 years.

DBS said provisions for credit losses surged in January-March from S$76 million a year earlier. They were well above an average estimate of S$605 million, according to Refinitiv data.

First-quarter profit fell to S$1.16 billion compared with S$1.65 billion a year earlier, in line with an average estimate of S$1.13 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

DBS said it set aside the allowances "to accelerate the build-up of reserves", with two-thirds of the amount kept for general allowances to anticipate a "deeper and more prolonged economic impact from the pandemic." The remainder was for specific allowances, mainly for new exposures recognised as non-performing during the quarter.

DBS, which pays quarterly dividends, retained its proposed dividend of 33 Singapore cents per share for the latest quarter.

($1 = 1.4110 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
07:26pDBS first quarter profit falls to two-and-a-half year low on coronavirus loan..
RE
06:25aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain as easing global lockdowns signal economic recovery
RE
04/27DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : quaterly earnings release
04/21Singapore Probes Energy Trader Hin Leong
DJ
04/17DBS donates SGD 10.5 million to help communities hard hit by Covid-19
AQ
04/16Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
RE
04/15Banks Owed $3 Billion in Talks With Singapore Oil Trader, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04/14Southeast Asia stocks - Rise as China data tops expectations, Philippines sur..
RE
04/07Singapore to ease banks' capital buffer rules amid virus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 14 114 M
EBIT 2020 7 710 M
Net income 2020 4 832 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,44%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 48 750 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,66  SGD
Last Close Price 19,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1.05%34 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%133 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group