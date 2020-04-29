Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DBS first quarter profit slumps to two-and-half-year low on virus loan loss provisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

By Anshuman Daga

DBS Group Holdings set aside hefty provisions to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a 29% drop in first-quarter profit but retained its quarterly dividend.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender joined HSBC and Standard Chartered in provisioning higher credit losses to guard against the fallout from the crisis.

"We will maintain a solid balance sheet with ample capital, liquidity and loss allowance reserves that give us strong buffers to absorb external shocks," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement on Thursday.

The Singapore-based bank said allowances for credit and other losses surged to S$1.09 billion ($772.5 million) in the three months to March 31, from S$76 million a year earlier. That was well above an average estimate of S$605 million, according to Refinitiv data.

DBS was the first bank in Singapore to report earnings for the quarter. The sector has collectively forecast muted earnings growth for 2020 as interest rates soften and lending moderates following a robust performance in the past few years.

DBS' quarterly profit fell to S$1.16 billion compared with S$1.65 billion a year earlier, in line with an average estimate of S$1.13 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data. That was the lowest level since the quarter ending September 2017.

"This was largely due to the spike in provisions, which is likely higher than what the market expects but in fact included a large portion of general provisions which shows the bank wants to buffer ahead," said Kevin Kwek, a senior analyst at Stanford C. Bernstein.

Singapore has reported more than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, one of the highest in Asia, due to outbreaks in cramped dormitories.

DBS said two-thirds of the provisions were set aside in anticipation of a "deeper and more prolonged economic impact from the pandemic."

The bank retained its proposed dividend of 33 Singapore cents per share for the latest quarter.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.68% 19.2 End-of-day quote.1.05%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.89% 428.5 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
STANDARD CHARTERED 11.36% 435 Delayed Quote.-38.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
09:01pDBS first quarter profit slumps to two-and-half-year low on virus loan loss p..
RE
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
06:25aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain as easing global lockdowns signal economic recovery
RE
04/27DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : quaterly earnings release
04/21Singapore Probes Energy Trader Hin Leong
DJ
04/17DBS donates SGD 10.5 million to help communities hard hit by Covid-19
AQ
04/16Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
RE
04/15Banks Owed $3 Billion in Talks With Singapore Oil Trader, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04/14Southeast Asia stocks - Rise as China data tops expectations, Philippines sur..
RE
04/07Singapore to ease banks' capital buffer rules amid virus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 14 114 M
EBIT 2020 7 710 M
Net income 2020 4 832 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,44%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 48 750 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,66  SGD
Last Close Price 19,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1.05%34 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%133 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group