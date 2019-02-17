DBS fourth-quarter profit up 8 percent, supported by rise in net interest margin

After three years of strong loans growth, the sector faces tougher times as Singapore's export-reliant economy slows, partly due to a trade war between China and the United States.

DBS, nearly 30 percent owned by state investor Temasek Holdings, forecast mid-single-digit loan growth and high single-digit income growth for 2019.

Net profit came in at S$1.32 billion ($973.3 million) for October-December versus S$1.22 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.34 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

DBS's full-year profit jumped 28 percent to a record S$5.63 billion as Singapore banks benefited from higher interest rates. DBS kicked off the reporting season for the sector, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank reporting results on Friday. DBS's net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, improved by nine basis points to 1.87 percent in the latest quarter. Total income rose 6 percent as loan growth and a rise in net interest margin were moderated by a decline in treasury markets income, the bank said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)