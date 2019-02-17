Log in
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
DBS fourth-quarter profit up 8 percent, supported by rise in net interest margin

02/17/2019 | 08:50pm EST
A DBS logo on their office building in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported an eight percent rise in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, powered by a robust increase in its net interest margin.

After three years of strong loans growth, the sector faces tougher times as Singapore's export-reliant economy slows, partly due to a trade war between China and the United States.

DBS, nearly 30 percent owned by state investor Temasek Holdings, forecast mid-single-digit loan growth and high single-digit income growth for 2019.

Net profit came in at S$1.32 billion ($973.3 million) for October-December versus S$1.22 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.34 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

DBS's full-year profit jumped 28 percent to a record S$5.63 billion as Singapore banks benefited from higher interest rates. DBS kicked off the reporting season for the sector, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank reporting results on Friday. DBS's net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, improved by nine basis points to 1.87 percent in the latest quarter. Total income rose 6 percent as loan growth and a rise in net interest margin were moderated by a decline in treasury markets income, the bank said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.72% 24.79 End-of-day quote.4.34%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -1.37% 11.52 End-of-day quote.2.31%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.66% 25.68 End-of-day quote.4.05%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 13 234 M
EBIT 2018 7 115 M
Net income 2018 5 706 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 11,27
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 63 560 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD4.34%46 856
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA15.22%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO5.30%231 691
