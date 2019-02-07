Log in
DBS : named Asean's most valuable bank brand for seventh consecutive year

02/07/2019 | 03:45am EST

***

Rises six spots to 34th in Brand Finance's Banking 500 2019

DBS Bank has clinched the title of ASEAN's Most Valuable Bank Brand for the seventh consecutive year. The bank rose six spots to 34th in Brand Finance's 'Banking 500 2019' annual report, as it continues to grow its brand value and improve its standing among the top 40 most valuable global bank brands. DBS' brand value rose 38.9% to USD 9.02 billion, and Brand Finance also raised the bank's brand rating to 'AAA', from 'AAA-'.

Samir Dixit, Managing Director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, said, 'DBS is not only the most competitive brand in ASEAN but also one of the most competitive globally. Their global ranking of 34th pits them against the best in the world and shows that their acquisition-driven strategy is delivering good results. Having a digital strategy at the core of everything they do will continue to drive their competitiveness and strong business performance globally.'

In January, DBS was named ASEAN's strongest brand and ranked among the top 40 strongest brands in the world in Brand Finance's 'Global 500 2019' annual report.

Karen Ngui, Head of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank, said, 'At DBS, we constantly endeavour to improve the banking experience for our customers. In recent years, we've accomplished this through a relentless focus on digitalisation, coupled with a culture of innovation and human-centred design thinking that flows through our entire organisation. We remain firmly committed to reimagining banking and it is an honour to once again represent Singapore among the 40 most valuable bank brands in the world.'

The Brand Finance 'Banking 500' is an annual study conducted by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, and published in 'The Banker' magazine. The study ranks the world's most valuable and strongest banking brands using the Royalty Relief approach - a brand valuation method compliant with the industry standards set in ISO10668. The results of the study are reflective of global trends and future developments in the banking industry. The Brand Finance 'Banking 500 2019' report was launched on 4 February. The public version of the report can be accessed here.

[END]


About DBS
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's 'AA-' and 'Aa1' credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named 'Global Bank of the Year ' by The Banker and 'Best Bank in the World' by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named 'World's Best Digital Bank' by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the 'Safest Bank in Asia' award by Global Finance for ten consecutive years from 2009 to 2018.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all of our 26,000 staff, representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:44:10 UTC
