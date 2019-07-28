Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DBS : second-quarter profit jumps 17 percent, maintains loan growth forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 07:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, beat market estimates by reporting a 17% increase in second-quarter profit, supported by a rise in net interest income.

The Singaporean bank's net profit came in at S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ending June, versus S$1.37 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

Analysts say the outlook for banks is getting challenging, with Singapore's economy growing at its slowest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, hit by a drop in manufacturing output and exports.

DBS, the first Singaporean bank to kick off the sector's results, maintained its mid-single-digit percent loan growth forecast for the full year.

The bank's net interest income rose by 9% in the latest quarter as loans grew 5% in constant-currency terms and net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, improved six basis points to 1.91%.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Cushing and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
07:57pDBS : second-quarter profit jumps 17 percent, maintains loan growth forecast
RE
07/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead o..
RE
07/16Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data (July 16..
RE
07/12EXCLUSIVE : Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting HK busin..
RE
07/11SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on Fed rate cut optimism; Philippines leads ga..
RE
07/09Temasek grim on returns outlook after slowest portfolio gain in three years
RE
07/08SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as strong US jobs data softens aggressive rate-cut ..
RE
07/08Southeast Asia stocks fall as strong U.S. job data dampens deep rate cut hope..
RE
07/01End firmer as Sino-U.S. trade truce whets risk appetite
RE
06/28Singapore to allow virtual banks as part of move to open up market
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 13 926 M
EBIT 2019 8 061 M
Net income 2019 6 133 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,66x
Capitalization 68 683 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,69  SGD
Last Close Price 26,88  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD13.13%50 125
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA23.13%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%200 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group