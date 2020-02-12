Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:14pm EST
A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, flagged a small hit on full-year revenue from the coronavirus outbreak after reporting a 14% rise in fourth-quarter profit, just above market estimates.

Singapore banks had previously forecast muted earnings growth for 2020 as interest rates soften and lending moderates after a robust performance in the past few years.

In a statement on Thursday, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said the lender had been on track to meet its previous guidance before the outbreak of the coronavirus. He said that assuming the virus was controlled by the summer, the revenue impact to DBS would be around 1%-2%.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has already claimed more than 1,300 lives in China, and infected hundreds in dozens of other countries, has rattled financial markets and raised concerns about its impact on global economic growth.

On Wednesday, DBS asked 300 staff to leave its head office in the financial district and work from home as a precautionary measure after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Singapore-based DBS reported net profit of S$1.51 billion ($1.09 billion) for October-December versus S$1.32 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.48 billion from five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

"Given the current situation, in our view, it is a good set of numbers and there has to be some moderation of expectation due to the impact of the virus," Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies, said in a report.

DBS' total income rose 7%, supported by loan growth and a double-digit improvement in fee income, which was led by its wealth management and investment banking businesses.

Economists expect Singapore's export-reliant economy to contract this quarter as the coronavirus hits trade and tourism. Last year, the economy grew 0.7%.

To help customers cope with the impact of the epidemic, DBS announced a six months moratorium on principal repayments for small-and-medium enterprises' property loans in Singapore and Hong Kong, and for mortgage loans for its retail clients in Singapore.

The bank's full-year profit rose 14% to a record S$6.39 billion on broad-based business momentum and total income increased 10% to a record S$14.5 billion. It raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Reese, Lisa Shumaker & Shri Navaratnam)

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.32% 25.42 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 2.32% 11.02 End-of-day quote.0.46%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 1.55% 26.18 End-of-day quote.-1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
08:14pDBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
RE
07:40pDBS : 4Q Net Profit Jumps 14% on Higher Interest Income
DJ
07:06pWD : :Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:01aDBS Confirms Coronavirus Case at Office Tower as Singapore's Total Rises to 5..
DJ
02:34aDBS : Confirms Coronavirus Case at Singapore Office
DJ
02/11Singapore seen unveiling historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit
RE
02/11Most rise as new virus cases slow; Thailand falls
RE
02/10DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
02/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as rising virus death toll curbs risk appetite
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 610 M
EBIT 2019 8 380 M
Net income 2019 6 309 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,36x
Capitalization 65 087 M
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,89  SGD
Last Close Price 25,42  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-2.08%46 347
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%208 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group