Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::DBS Bank Ltd. USD10,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Programme - Amended and Restated Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:54am EDT
DBS Group Holdings Ltd wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd, has entered into certain amended and restated agreements dated 11 March 2020 with the Covered Bond Guarantor, the Bond Trustee and the Security Trustee, among others, to make amendments to the terms of the Programme (the 'Amendments').

The objective of the Amendments is to harmonise the Programme with the covered bond programmes of other Singapore issuers. The Rating Agencies have confirmed that the Amendments do not impact the current rating of the Programme and the covered bonds.

Please see attached for more details.

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 13:53:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
09:54aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :DBS Bank Ltd. USD10,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Prog..
PU
03/06Fall as virus fuels slowdown fears; Singapore hits over one-year low
RE
02/28Wall Street in coronavirus contingency mode with staff, visitors, regulators
RE
02/28Southeast Asian markets collapse as virus grips markets; Thailand, Singapore ..
RE
02/27Chinese oil trader Hontop Energy goes into receivership in Singapore -regulat..
RE
02/27Financial firms discussing coronavirus contingency plans with regulators - of..
RE
02/27DBS : Basel tells banks to prepare for coronavirus 'shocks'
RE
02/27DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$1,000,000,000 3.3% Perpetual Capital Securitie..
PU
02/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as pandemic fears deepen; Indonesia di..
RE
02/27South Korea holds fire on rate cut as options to deal with virus hit dwindle
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 14 613 M
EBIT 2020 8 055 M
Net income 2020 5 852 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,95%
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 53 646 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,76  SGD
Last Close Price 21,49  SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD3.27%39 457
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%309 549
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%267 492
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%207 320
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%205 992
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.63%143 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group