Singapore banks brace for slowdown after strong second quarter results

08/01/2019 | 10:41pm EDT
Office workers walk past an OCBC branch in Singapore's financial district

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady earnings and profit jumped at United Overseas Bank in the second quarter, with improved margins and loan growth providing support in a slowing economy.

Analysts however expect Singapore banks' performance to weaken as a decline in interest rates and the faltering economy put pressure on the sector's profit and revenue growth after three strong years.

"While economic growth in our key markets is slowing, our healthy capital, funding and liquidity position will allow us to comfortably navigate the challenging operating environment and pursue our long-term growth strategy," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Friday.

Singapore's economy grew at its slowest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter due to a drop in manufacturing output and exports.

OCBC's results came after Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, beat market estimates earlier this week as it benefited from rising interest rates, although a subsequent reversal in rate moves has clouded its outlook. [L4N24T1C0]

Net profit at OCBC, the city-state's second-biggest listed lender, came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago.

This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC's net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion and net interest margin rose 12 basis points to 1.79 percent.

The results were impacted by a 26% fall in life insurance profit from its insurance subsidiary attributed to a decline in the discount rate used to value long-term insurance contract liabilities, OCBC said.

It said loan growth was sustained and fee income rose quarter-on-quarter, led by higher wealth-management fees, with its private banking assets under management growing to a record.

Smaller peer United Overseas Bank's net profit advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by an improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said.

UOB and OCBC reported strong loan growth for the first half.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.38% 26.51 End-of-day quote.11.57%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -1.04% 11.42 End-of-day quote.1.42%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.45% 26.28 End-of-day quote.6.48%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 346 M
EBIT 2019 8 112 M
Net income 2019 6 186 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,54x
Capitalization 67 738 M
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD11.57%49 290
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.41%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA25.37%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
