Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore banks' results to reflect double whammy of low rates, weak growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 11:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk past a DBS branch in Singapore

Singapore banks are likely to report their average net interest margins fell the most quarter-on-quarter in 18 years as interest rates weakened, while profits on the year are seen taking a hit from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and weak asset quality.

Uninspiring results could add to investor disenchantment with the lenders, the biggest in Southeast Asia, after the city-state's central bank capped their dividends last week, sparking a sell-off in their shares.

The market's focus when DBS Group and its two smaller rivals report results this week will be on any signs that the June quarter marked the trough for net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, as economies emerge from months of lockdown.

"We expect banks' profit to moderate over the near term due mainly to higher provisioning costs and low interest rates," said Shao Keng Ang, senior credit analyst at Eastspring Investments.

Second-quarter profit at DBS, which has state investor Temasek Holdings as its biggest investor, is set to rise nearly 3% to S$1.19 billion ($865.3 million) from a quarter ago but slump about 25% on the year, according to the average estimate of five analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

"We forecast a 19 basis points q-o-q average decline for the Singapore banks on the back of a collapse in Singapore short-end rates as well as lower interest rates in the regions that the Singapore banks operate in," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report, referring to net interest margins, adding that the declines would be the biggest since 2002.

Net interest margins of DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank are estimated at between 1.55% to 1.64% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

OCBC's net profit is set to advance 40% from a quarter ago, helped by higher trading income and gains from its insurance unit. On the year, analysts expect profit to fall 20%.

Refinitiv data shows UOB's quarterly profit is estimated to fall on the quarter and from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3752 Singapore dollars)

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.62% 19.45 End-of-day quote.-24.85%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.47% 8.52 End-of-day quote.-22.40%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.72% 199.39 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED -1.65% 19.07 End-of-day quote.-27.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
04:07aSingapore banks' results to reflect double whammy of low rates, weak growth
RE
08/03DBS BANK : tests SingPass, facial recognition for ID verification
AQ
08/03DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : half-yearly earnings release
07/30Singapore Bank Shares Fall After Central Bank Urges Dividend Cap
DJ
07/30Singapore bank shares fall after regulator caps dividends
RE
07/30Singapore bank shares fall after regulator caps dividends
RE
07/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :mas calls on local banks to moderate fy2020 dividends
PU
07/16Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge
RE
07/15Former Chief Risk Officer of Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing (HKEX) joins Samtr..
AQ
07/09Yuan, Stocks Rally on Optimism China Is Shaking Off Covid-19 Pandemic -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 278 M 10 383 M 10 383 M
Net income 2020 4 529 M 3 294 M 3 294 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 5,51%
Capitalization 49 385 M 35 874 M 35 913 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 28 526
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,55 SGD
Last Close Price 19,45 SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-24.85%36 571
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.05%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%128 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group