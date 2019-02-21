Log in
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
Singapore lender OCBC's fourth quarter profit falls 10 percent, cautions on economic growth

0
02/21/2019 | 08:05pm EST
A woman walks into an OCBC Premier Banking branch in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd warned of slower economic growth after Singapore's second-biggest listed lender missed market estimates with a 10 percent drop in quarterly profit, due to a weak performance in its insurance business.

Singapore banks are gearing up for tougher times after three years of strong loans growth as the city-state's export-reliant economy slows, partly due to a trade war between China and the United States.

"Looking ahead, global economic growth is expected to slow on concerns of continued trade and geopolitical tensions, subdued market and investment sentiments and rising policy risks in the advanced economies," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Friday.

OCBC's October-December net profit came in at S$926 million ($684 million), versus S$1.03 billion a year earlier and compared with the S$1.17 billion average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

The results came days after top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd posted an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with market expectations.

On Friday, United Overseas Bank, the smallest listed lender in the city-state, reported a 7 percent increase in quarterly profit to S$916 million.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.08% 24.81 End-of-day quote.4.42%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -0.86% 11.57 End-of-day quote.2.75%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.00% 25.98 End-of-day quote.5.27%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 250 M
EBIT 2019 7 714 M
Net income 2019 6 160 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,20x
Capitalization 64 242 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,3  SGD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD4.42%47 504
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
