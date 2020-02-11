Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    DBSM   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(DBSM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore seen unveiling historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 10:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Children run through a walkway that links the various terminals to Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore

Singapore is set to roll out a hefty package of measures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus epidemic on its economy next week, with some analysts expecting it to budget for its biggest deficit in over a decade.

The Southeast Asian business and travel hub, expected to see its economy contract this quarter after a paltry 0.7% growth last year, could also unveil schemes to tackle cost of living issues ahead of an election expected this year.

Economists at Citi and Maybank expect a virus relief package of at least S$700 million ($505 million) at the Feb. 18 budget, while Singapore's biggest bank DBS predicts a deficit of S$7.9 billion, the highest since at least 2005.

"The latest coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in the works," said Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS. "Couple that with an impending general election and the massive accrued surpluses, expectation for the budget is naturally high."

Singapore tends to be conservative in its fiscal forecasts. During the 2009 financial crisis, it forecast a S$8.7 billion deficit, only to land a S$819 million shortfall, government data shows.

As a percentage of GDP, the virus spending economists are predicting is comparable with the S$230 million ($166 million) package issued during the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed over 30 people in Singapore and nearly 800 worldwide.

Measures could include property tax rebates for retailers and hotels, lower foreign worker levies for tourism-related sectors and bridging loans for smaller firms.

Economists forecast a fiscal deficit of 1.4-2% of GDP - in the range of the 1.7% reached during the 2001 dotcom bubble collapse.

The economic impact from the outbreak could potentially be deeper than the SARS episode given stronger economic links with China.

Visitor arrivals are expected to drop by nearly a third this year and Singapore has so far reported 47 cases of coronavirus, which has already claimed over 1,000 lives in China.

Economists also expect spending on schemes to retrain workers and help offset an impending hike in the goods and services tax. Measures to tackle costs of living - a hot election issue - such as tax rebates and cash transfers are also possible.

Singapore's elections must be held by early 2021, and the government was expected to call for one within a few months before the coronavirus outbreak hit Singapore in late January.

By Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
05:18aMost rise as new virus cases slow; Thailand falls
RE
02/10DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
02/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as rising virus death toll curbs risk appetite
RE
02/07EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :notice of transfer of treasury shares
PU
02/05Coronavirus Spurs Rally In Chinese Bonds
DJ
02/04ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
02/03Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government sup..
RE
02/03Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government sup..
RE
02/01DBS : Coronavirus leads DBS Bank to adjust forecast for Taiwan's 2020 GDP
AQ
01/31Southeast Asia stocks post heavy losses as virus toll passes 200, rattles sen..
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 14 610 M
EBIT 2019 8 380 M
Net income 2019 6 309 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 64 242 M
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,89  SGD
Last Close Price 25,09  SGD
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
David Gledhill Chief Information Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-3.35%48 139
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.83%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.60%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group