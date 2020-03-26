Log in
DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
Southeast Asia stocks: Most gain on U.S. stimulus boost, Singapore down on growth outlook cut

03/26/2020 | 12:33am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

Most South East Asian stocks rose on optimism around a massive U.S. stimulus package, although Singapore shares fell after the city-state cut its annual growth forecast to better reflect the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the virus outbreak.

Indonesian stocks were poised for their best session in 6-1/2 years, playing catch-up after a holiday to surge 7.5% to make up for the heavy buying in the region it missed on Wednesday.

The financial and consumer sectors drove gains, with Bank Central Asia jumping 19.9% and household goods maker Unilever Indonesia surging 14.1%.

Philippine shares gained 4.9%, with property developers SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Land gaining 9.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

The Malaysian index moved 0.7% higher, with gains led by telecom and utilities stocks, while Thai equities added 0.5%.

Thailand has put into effect a state of emergency until the end of April, sealing off its borders from non-resident foreigners to contain the virus, though it held off on restricting people's movement inside the country

At odds with the regional trend, Singapore stocks eased as much as 2.9% after its economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter.

However, the index pared most losses to trade 0.7% lower as the passage of the U.S. stimulus bill boosted confidence.

Singapore also cut its full-year GDP forecast and is set to announce more relief measures later in the day, weeks after unleashing multi-billion dollar packages.

"The probability of (Singapore) entering a technical recession... is rising as consumer-based services are likely to take a hit following the introduction of more restrictive measures," Zhu Huani, analyst at Mizuho Bank said in an note.

Financial and telecom stocks led declines, with lender DBS Group Holdings and telecom operator Singapore Telecommunications losing 3.6% and 5%, respectively.

By Arpit Nayak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 7.88% 18.21 End-of-day quote.6.06%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 1.58% 22500 End-of-day quote.1.12%
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK -2.16% 5675 End-of-day quote.-3.81%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 8.77% 2.48 End-of-day quote.4.20%
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 14 228 M
EBIT 2020 7 792 M
Net income 2020 5 143 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,45%
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 49 309 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,70  SGD
Last Close Price 19,42  SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD6.06%31 954
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-43.31%271 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%253 217
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.29%183 482
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%134 906
