DBV Technologies : 20-F 2018

0
04/01/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

OR

SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report

Commission File Number 001-36697

DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter and translation of registrant's name into English)

France

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette

92120 Montrouge France

(Address of principal executive offices)

Mr. Daniel Tassé

Chief Executive Officer and Director

DBV Technologies S.A.

177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette

92120 Montrouge France

Tel: +33 1 55 42 78 78 Fax: +33 1 43 26 10 83

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

American Depositary Shares, each representing one-half of one

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

ordinary share, nominal value €0.10 per share

Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.10 per share*

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC*

* Not for trading, but only in connection with the registration of the American Depositary Shares.

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act. None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act. None

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.10 per share: 30,157,777 as of December 31, 2018

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13

(a) of the Exchange Act.

The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued

Other

by the International Accounting Standards Board

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. Item 17 Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

INTRODUCTION

1

PART I

4

Item 1.

Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers

4

Item 2.

Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable

4

Item 3.

Key Information

4

A. Selected Financial Data

4

B. Capitalization and Indebtedness

5

C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds

5

D. Risk Factors

5

Item 4.

Information on the Company

45

A. History and Development of the Company

45

B. Business Overview

46

C. Organizational Structure

91

D. Property, Plants and Equipment

91

Item 4A.

Unresolved Staff Comments

91

Item 5.

Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

91

A. Operating Results

98

B. Liquidity and Capital Resources

103

C. Research and Development, Patents and Licenses

107

D. Trend Information

107

E. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

107

F. Tabular Disclosure of Contractual Obligations

107

G. Safe Harbor

108

Item 6.

Directors, Senior Management and Employees

108

A. Directors and Senior Management

108

B. Compensation

112

C. Board Practices

129

D. Employees

134

E. Share Ownership

134

Item 7.

Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions

134

A. Major Shareholders

134

B. Related Party Transactions

136

C. Interests of Experts and Counsel

141

Item 8.

Financial Information

141

A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information

141

B. Significant Changes

141

Item 9.

The Offer and Listing

142

A. Offer and Listing Details

142

B. Plan of Distribution

142

C. Markets

142

D. Selling Shareholders

142

E. Dilution

142

F. Expenses of the Issue

142

Item 10.

Additional Information

142

A. Share Capital

142

B. Memorandum and Articles of Association

142

C. Material Contracts

142

D. Exchange Controls

143

E. Taxation

143

F. Dividends and Paying Agents

149

G. Statement by Experts

149

H. Documents on Display

149

I. Subsidiary Information

150

Item 11.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

150

Item 12.

Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities

151

A. Debt Securities

151

B. Warrants and Rights

151

C. Other Securities

151

D. American Depositary Shares

151

PART II

Item 13.

Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies

153

Item 14.

Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds

153

Item 15.

Controls and Procedures

153

Item 16A.

Audit Committee Financial Expert

154

Item 16B.

Code of Ethics

154

Item 16C.

Principal Accountant Fees and Services

154

Item 16D.

Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees

154

Item 16E.

Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers

155

Item 16F.

Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

155

Item 16G.

Corporate Governance

155

Item 16H.

Mine Safety Disclosure

155

PART III

Item 17.

Financial Statements

156

Item 18.

Financial Statements

156

Item 19.

Exhibits

156

INTRODUCTION

Unless otherwise indicated, "DBV," "the company," "our company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to DBV Technologies S.A. and its consolidated subsidiary.

We own various trademark registrations and applications, and unregistered trademarks and servicemarks, including," "Viaskin®," "EPIT®," "DBV Technologies®", "Abyldis®" and our corporate logo. All other trademarks or trade names referred to in this Annual Report on Form 20-F are the property of their respective owners. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this Annual Report on Form 20-F are the property of their respective holders. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Annual Report on Form 20-F may be referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not intend to use or display other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Our audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB. Our consolidated financial statements are presented in euros. All references in this Annual Report on Form 20-F to "$," "US$," "U.S.$," "U.S. dollars," "dollars" and "USD" mean U.S. dollars and all references to "€" and "euros" mean euros, unless otherwise noted. Throughout this Annual Report on Form 20-F, references to ADSs mean ADSs or ordinary shares represented by ADSs, as the case may be.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
