DBV Technologies : 20-F 2018

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F
(Mark One)
☐REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
OR
☐SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of event requiring this shell company report
Commission File Number 001-36697
DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter and translation of registrant's name into English)
France
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette
92120 Montrouge France
(Address of principal executive offices)
Mr. Daniel Tassé
Chief Executive Officer and Director
DBV Technologies S.A.
177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette
92120 Montrouge France
Tel: +33 1 55 42 78 78 Fax: +33 1 43 26 10 83
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
American Depositary Shares, each representing one-half of one
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
ordinary share, nominal value €0.10 per share
|
|
Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.10 per share*
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC*
* Not for trading, but only in connection with the registration of the American Depositary Shares.
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act. None
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act. None
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.
Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.10 per share: 30,157,777 as of December 31, 2018
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. ☐ Yes ☒ No
If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ☐ Yes ☒ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer ☐
|
Accelerated filer ☒
|
Non-accelerated filer ☐
|
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13
(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.
Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:
|
U.S. GAAP ☐
|
International Financial Reporting Standards as issued
|
Other ☐
|
|
by the International Accounting Standards Board ☒
|
If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. ☐ Item 17 ☐ Item 18
If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐ Yes ☒ No
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
PAGE
|
INTRODUCTION
|
1
|
PART I
|
|
4
|
Item 1.
|
Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers
|
4
|
Item 2.
|
Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable
|
4
|
Item 3.
|
Key Information
|
4
|
|
A. Selected Financial Data
|
4
|
|
B. Capitalization and Indebtedness
|
5
|
|
C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds
|
5
|
|
D. Risk Factors
|
5
|
Item 4.
|
Information on the Company
|
45
|
|
A. History and Development of the Company
|
45
|
|
B. Business Overview
|
46
|
|
C. Organizational Structure
|
91
|
|
D. Property, Plants and Equipment
|
91
|
Item 4A.
|
Unresolved Staff Comments
|
91
|
Item 5.
|
Operating and Financial Review and Prospects
|
91
|
|
A. Operating Results
|
98
|
|
B. Liquidity and Capital Resources
|
103
|
|
C. Research and Development, Patents and Licenses
|
107
|
|
D. Trend Information
|
107
|
|
E. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
|
107
|
|
F. Tabular Disclosure of Contractual Obligations
|
107
|
|
G. Safe Harbor
|
108
|
Item 6.
|
Directors, Senior Management and Employees
|
108
|
|
A. Directors and Senior Management
|
108
|
|
B. Compensation
|
112
|
|
C. Board Practices
|
129
|
|
D. Employees
|
134
|
|
E. Share Ownership
|
134
|
Item 7.
|
Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions
|
134
|
|
A. Major Shareholders
|
134
|
|
B. Related Party Transactions
|
136
|
|
C. Interests of Experts and Counsel
|
141
|
Item 8.
|
Financial Information
|
141
|
|
A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information
|
141
|
|
B. Significant Changes
|
141
|
Item 9.
|
The Offer and Listing
|
142
|
|
A. Offer and Listing Details
|
142
|
|
B. Plan of Distribution
|
142
|
|
C. Markets
|
142
|
|
D. Selling Shareholders
|
142
|
|
E. Dilution
|
142
|
|
F. Expenses of the Issue
|
142
|
Item 10.
|
Additional Information
|
142
|
|
A. Share Capital
|
142
|
|
B. Memorandum and Articles of Association
|
142
|
|
C. Material Contracts
|
142
|
|
D. Exchange Controls
|
143
|
|
E. Taxation
|
143
|
|
F. Dividends and Paying Agents
|
149
|
|
G. Statement by Experts
|
149
|
|
H. Documents on Display
|
149
|
|
I. Subsidiary Information
|
150
|
Item 11.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
150
|
Item 12.
|
Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities
|
151
|
|
A. Debt Securities
|
151
|
|
B. Warrants and Rights
|
151
|
|
C. Other Securities
|
151
|
|
D. American Depositary Shares
|
151
|
PART II
|
|
|
Item 13.
|
Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies
|
153
|
Item 14.
|
Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds
|
153
|
Item 15.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
153
|
Item 16A.
|
Audit Committee Financial Expert
|
154
|
Item 16B.
|
Code of Ethics
|
154
|
Item 16C.
|
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
|
154
|
Item 16D.
|
Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees
|
154
|
Item 16E.
|
Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers
|
155
|
Item 16F.
|
Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant
|
155
|
Item 16G.
|
Corporate Governance
|
155
|
Item 16H.
|
Mine Safety Disclosure
|
155
|
PART III
|
|
|
Item 17.
|
Financial Statements
|
156
|
Item 18.
|
Financial Statements
|
156
|
Item 19.
|
Exhibits
|
156
INTRODUCTION
Unless otherwise indicated, "DBV," "the company," "our company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to DBV Technologies S.A. and its consolidated subsidiary.
We own various trademark registrations and applications, and unregistered trademarks and servicemarks, including," "Viaskin®," "EPIT®," "DBV Technologies®", "Abyldis®" and our corporate logo. All other trademarks or trade names referred to in this Annual Report on Form 20-F are the property of their respective owners. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this Annual Report on Form 20-F are the property of their respective holders. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Annual Report on Form 20-F may be referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not intend to use or display other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.
Our audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB. Our consolidated financial statements are presented in euros. All references in this Annual Report on Form 20-F to "$," "US$," "U.S.$," "U.S. dollars," "dollars" and "USD" mean U.S. dollars and all references to "€" and "euros" mean euros, unless otherwise noted. Throughout this Annual Report on Form 20-F, references to ADSs mean ADSs or ordinary shares represented by ADSs, as the case may be.
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DBV Technologies SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:36:15 UTC