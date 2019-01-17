Log in
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
DBV Technologies : Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

01/17/2019 | 02:24am EST

AMF REGULATED INFORMATION

Montrouge, France, January 17, 2019

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2018:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares;

  • € 432,367.25

As of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 24,313 DBV Technologies shares;

  • 682,454.94

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and Montrouge, France, October 22, 2018 preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy +1 212-271-0740 sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact Joe Becker

VP, Global Corporate Communications +1 646-650-3912 joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies SA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:23:06 UTC
