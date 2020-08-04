Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  DBV Technologies    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DBV Technologies Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Viaskin Peanut BLA in Children Ages 4-11 Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Montrouge, France, August 4, 2020

DBV Technologies Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Viaskin Peanut BLA in Children Ages 4-11 Years

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for investigational Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712), a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years.

The Complete Response Letter indicates that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form. The FDA has identified concerns regarding the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy and indicated the need for patch modifications, and subsequently a new human factor study. The FDA has also indicated that supplementary clinical data would need to be generated to support the modified patch. In addition, the FDA requested additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls data. The Agency did not raise any safety concerns related to Viaskin Peanut.

DBV intends to request a meeting with FDA to discuss the FDA’s comments as well as requirements for additional clinical data that may be needed to support BLA resubmission. The Company anticipates providing an update following this meeting, including updated cash runway resulting from the recent restructuring announced on June 26, 2020.

We are very disappointed in the FDA’s response, but continue to believe in the potential of Viaskin Peanut. Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies, and accidental exposure can result in life threatening reactions,” Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies, stated. “We plan to fully collaborate with the FDA with regards to the outstanding issues and believe that the EPIT patch technology platform lends itself well to potential modifications to enhance patch functionality. We remain dedicated in our mission to develop innovative treatments for patients with food allergies.”

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the potential benefits of Viaskin Peanut, anticipated regulatory interactions and our ability to modify the EPIT patch as may be necessary to address comments raised by the FDA in the CRL. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the timing of any action by the FDA and possible regulatory paths forward cannot be guaranteed. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

DBV Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DBV TECHNOLOGIES
01:30aDBV Technologies Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Viaskin Peanu..
GL
08/03DBV TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07/31DBV TECHNOLOGIES : Half year financial report 2020
PU
07/31DBV Technologies Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/20Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF
GL
07/10DBV Technologies Announces Publication of PEOPLE Phase III Open-Label Extensi..
GL
06/29DBV TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Operational and Business Update
AQ
06/26DBV Technologies Provides Operational and Business Update
GL
06/04DBV Technologies to Present Data on Epicutaneous Immunotherapy and Food Aller..
GL
06/02DBV TECHNOLOGIES : To Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14,6 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 -167 M -197 M -197 M
Net cash 2020 185 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 368 M 432 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,10 €
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Spread / Highest target 358%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Hugh A. Sampson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-65.87%432
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.01%383 760
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.67%296 096
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%213 750
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.25%202 534
NOVARTIS AG-17.88%182 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group