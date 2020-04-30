Log in
DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
04/30 03:59:53 pm
11.405 EUR   -11.11%
DBV Technologies : Reports March 31, 2020 Cash Position

04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Montrouge, France, April 30, 2020

DBV Technologies Reports March 31, 2020 Cash Position

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its cash and cash equivalents and its number of outstanding and fully diluted shares as of March 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, were €262.4 million, compared to €172.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Number of outstanding and fully diluted shares:

As of March 31, 2020, DBV's number of outstanding shares was 54,927,187 ordinary shares and on a fully diluted basis1, the number of shares was 58,747,008.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPITTM, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Joe Becker
VP, Global Corporate Communications
+1 646-650-3912
joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

[1] Fully diluted share capital represents all issued and outstanding shares, as well as all potential shares which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding employee warrants, employee performance shares and share options and nonemployee warrants, as approved by DBV Technologies shareholders and granted by the Board of Directors.

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17,1 M
EBIT 2020 -187 M
Net income 2020 -182 M
Finance 2020 96,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,58x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
EV / Sales2020 33,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,01x
Capitalization 662 M
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,65  €
Last Close Price 12,83  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Hugh A. Sampson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-34.64%764
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.78%396 086
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.34%298 824
PFIZER, INC.-2.71%211 476
MERCK & CO., INC-11.19%203 951
NOVARTIS-5.60%199 888
Categories
