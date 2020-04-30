Montrouge, France, April 30, 2020

DBV Technologies Reports March 31, 2020 Cash Position

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its cash and cash equivalents and its number of outstanding and fully diluted shares as of March 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, were €262.4 million, compared to €172.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Number of outstanding and fully diluted shares:

As of March 31, 2020, DBV's number of outstanding shares was 54,927,187 ordinary shares and on a fully diluted basis1, the number of shares was 58,747,008.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPITTM, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

[1] Fully diluted share capital represents all issued and outstanding shares, as well as all potential shares which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding employee warrants, employee performance shares and share options and nonemployee warrants, as approved by DBV Technologies shareholders and granted by the Board of Directors.

