DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
DBV Technologies : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/01/2019

Montrouge, France, March 1, 2019

DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its management team will present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences in March 2019:

Kevin Trapp, Chief Commercial Officer, and Susanna Mesa, Chief Business Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:45am ET.

Kevin Trapp, Chief Commercial Officer, and Susanna Mesa, Chief Business Officer, will host investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Day in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

A live webcast of the presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website within three hours after the event.

About DBV Technologies 

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Joe Becker
VP, Global Corporate Communications
+1-646-650-3912
joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com


Attachment

