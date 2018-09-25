Log in
09/25/2018 | 07:31am CEST
Montrouge, France, September 25, 2018

DBV Technologies to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Susanna Mesa, Chief Business Officer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at 9:10am EST in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/ A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website within three hours after the event.

About DBV Technologies 

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Raul Damas
Partner, Brunswick Group
+1-212-333-3810
DBV@brunswickgroup.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DBV Technologies via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9,48 M
EBIT 2018 -179 M
Net income 2018 -173 M
Finance 2018 157 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 115x
EV / Sales 2019 28,8x
Capitalization 1 246 M
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 75,2 €
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Henri Benhamou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Ruban Chief Operating Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Lucia Septién Chief Medical Officer
Hugh A. Sampson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-0.85%1 445
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%383 312
PFIZER21.29%258 285
NOVARTIS-0.63%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY26.36%189 092
