DBV Technologies    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investigation of DBV Technologies Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

08/04/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2020, DBV Technologies announced it had received a CRL letter from the FDA outlining concerns regarding the efficacy and corresponding need for further testing of the Company’s BLA for Viaskin Peanut. The price of DBV Technology’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of DBV Technology and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy, Esq. at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 13,5 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net income 2020 -160 M -189 M -189 M
Net cash 2020 164 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 270 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,33 €
Last Close Price 4,18 €
Spread / Highest target 634%
Spread / Average Target 315%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Hugh A. Sampson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-65.87%432
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.01%387 947
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.31%300 745
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%213 028
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.25%208 339
NOVARTIS AG-15.79%185 171
