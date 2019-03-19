Log in
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC : Announces Investigation of DBV Technologies S.A.

03/19/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is conducting an investigation to determine whether DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers and directors made false and misleading statements and/or omissions in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

A class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by another law firm on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) between February 14, 2018 and December 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Viaskin Peanut is an epicutaneous immunotherapy that delivers biologically active compounds to the immune system through the skin. It is designed to treat peanut allergies in children. The complaint alleges that DBV and certain of its officers and directors (“Defendants”) misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV would have to withdraw the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about DBV’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2018, DBV announced it had withdrawn the Viaskin Peanut BLA after the FDA raised questions about the sufficiency of data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls. The price of DBV stock fell from $14.15 on December 19, 2018 to $5.76 on December 20, 2018.

Cohen Milstein encourages all investors who purchased DBV common stock between February 14, 2018 and December 9, 2018, or former employees with information concerning this matter to contact the firm.

If you are a DBV shareholder and would like to discuss your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without any cost or obligation, call Cohen Milstein’s Managing Partner, Steven J. Toll at (888) 240-0775 or (202) 408-4600, or email him at stoll@cohenmilstein.com. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2019 to request appointment. Any member of the proposed class may retain Cohen Milstein or other attorneys to serve as your counsel in this action, or you may do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Cohen Milstein has significant experience in prosecuting investor class actions and actions involving securities fraud and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the nation. Cohen Milstein has taken a lead role in numerous important cases on behalf of defrauded investors and has been responsible for a number of outstanding recoveries which, in the aggregate, total billions of dollars. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. For more information visit www.cohenmilstein.com.

If you have any questions about this notice or the action, or with regard to your rights, please contact either of the following:

Steven J. Toll, Esq.
Aaron Taylor
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Fifth Floor
Washington, D.C. 20005
Telephone: (888) 240-0775 or (202) 408-4600
Email: stoll@cohenmilstein.com; ataylor@cohenmilstein.com

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
