Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC : Announces Investigation of DBV Technologies S.A.

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is conducting an investigation to determine whether DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers and directors made false and misleading statements and/or omissions in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

A class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by another law firm on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) between February 14, 2018 and December 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Viaskin Peanut is an epicutaneous immunotherapy that delivers biologically active compounds to the immune system through the skin. It is designed to treat peanut allergies in children. The complaint alleges that DBV and certain of its officers and directors (“Defendants”) misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV would have to withdraw the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about DBV’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2018, DBV announced it had withdrawn the Viaskin Peanut BLA after the FDA raised questions about the sufficiency of data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls. The price of DBV stock fell from $14.15 on December 19, 2018 to $5.76 on December 20, 2018.

