Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. investors (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to eleven years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. The Company stated, "although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA." On this news shares of DBV Technologies fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased DBV Technologies securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005382/en/