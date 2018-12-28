Log in
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ADR (DBVT)
12/27 10:00:01 pm
6.12 USD   +1.16%
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)

12/28/2018

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. investors (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to eleven years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. The Company stated, "although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA." On this news shares of DBV Technologies fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased DBV Technologies securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 15,4 M
EBIT 2018 -133 M
Net income 2018 -157 M
Finance 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,68x
EV / Sales 2019 6,29x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ADR
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies SA - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,2 €
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Henri Benhamou Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Ruban Chief Operating Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Lucia Septién Chief Medical Officer
