Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. investors (“DBV Technologies” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that following
discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its
Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four
to eleven years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. The Company
stated, "although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical
questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate
that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and
quality controls was insufficient in the BLA." On this news shares of
DBV Technologies fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76
on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
