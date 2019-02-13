Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
18, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased DBV Technologies S.A.
(“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT)
securities between February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). DBV Technologies investors have until March
18, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,
to participate.
On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that, following
discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its
Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut was voluntarily
withdrawn. According to the Company, the FDA communicated that “the
level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality
controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news, DBV Technologies’
share price fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20,
2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies’ BLA for Viaskin
Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing
procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies
would have to withdraw their BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a
result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business,
operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of DBV Technologies, you may move the Court no
later than March 18, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead
plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
