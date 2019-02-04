Robbins Arroyo LLP: DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of DBV Technologies S.A.
(NasdaqGS: DBVT) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018. DBV, a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of
epicutaneous immunotherapy products. DBV's lead product candidate, known
as Viaskin Peanut, is designed to treat peanut allergies.
DBV Accused of Misleading Investors About the Efficacy of Its Drug
According to the complaint, in February 2018, DBV announced that the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") agreed that the efficacy and
safety data for DBV's drug, Viaskin Peanut, supported the submission of
a Biologics License Application ("BLA"). In October 2018, DBV stated
that the company submitted its BLA, calling it a "significant step
forward for those families living with peanut allergy." It came as a
surprise to investors when, less than two months later, DBV announced
that it voluntarily withdrew its BLA because the FDA determined that the
level of detail for manufacturing procedures and quality controls was
insufficient. On this news, DBV shares plummeted nearly 60% to close at
$5.76 per share on December 20, 2018.
DBV Shareholders Have Legal Options
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005687/en/