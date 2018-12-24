Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against DBV Technologies S.A. – DBVT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) resulting from allegations that DBV
Technologies may have issued materially misleading business information
to the investing public.
On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that its Biologics
License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to
eleven years of age had been voluntarily withdrawn following discussions
with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The company stated,
“although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions
with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the
level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality
controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news shares of DBV
Technologies fell $8.39 or nearly 60% to close at $5.76 on December 20,
2018.
