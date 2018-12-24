Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against DBV Technologies S.A. – DBVT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) resulting from allegations that DBV Technologies may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to eleven years of age had been voluntarily withdrawn following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The company stated, “although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news shares of DBV Technologies fell $8.39 or nearly 60% to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by DBV Technologies, investors. If you purchased shares of DBV Technologies, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1480.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005125/en/