By Ian Walker



DCC PLC said Monday that Chief Financial Officer Fergal O'Dwyer will be retiring in July after 31 years of service, and be replaced by Kevin Lucey.

The international sales, marketing and support services company said Mr. O'Dwyer will stand down from his position at the annual general meeting on July 12, when Mr. Lucey will take over the role.

Mr. Lucey is currently head of capital markets, having joined the company in 2010.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com