DCC : Capital Markets Day

13 September 2018

DCC plc

Capital Markets Day

DCC plc, the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, will host a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors today at its Butagaz facility near Marseille, in France.

DCC issued an Interim Management Statement for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018 on 13 July 2018 and no new financial information or trading update will be provided today.

Copies of the presentations will be made available on the Company's website at https://www.dcc.ie/investors/results-and-presentations/2018 after the event.

Forthcoming events

DCC expects to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2018 on Tuesday 13 November 2018.

For reference:

Kevin Lucey, Head of Capital Markets

Mandy O'Sullivan, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Telephone: +353 1 2799 400

Email: investorrelations@dcc.ie

Web: www.dcc.ie

Powerscourt (Media)

Lisa Kavanagh / Victoria Palmer-Moore

Telephone: +44 20 7250 1446

Email: DCC@powerscourtgroup.com

About DCC plc

DCC is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group with a clear focus on performance and growth. It operates through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Healthcare and Technology.

DCC is an ambitious and entrepreneurial business operating in 17 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day throughout Europe. Building strong routes to market, driving for results, focusing on cash conversion and generating superior sustainable returns on capital employed enable the Group to reinvest in its business, creating value for its stakeholders.

Headquartered in Dublin, employing over 11,500 people, DCC's four divisions are:

· DCC LPG - a leading LPG sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia and the US and a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity;

· DCC Retail & Oil - a leader in the sales, marketing and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils and related products and services in Europe;

· DCC Healthcare - a leading healthcare business, providing products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners; and

· DCC Technology - a leading sales, marketing and services partner for global technology brands.

DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In its financial year ended 31 March 2018, DCC generated revenue of £14.3 billion and operating profit of £383.4 million.

DCC has an excellent record, delivering compound annual growth of 14.4% in operating profit and generating an average return on capital employed of approximately 19% over 24 years as a public company.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains some forward-looking statements that represent DCC's expectations for its business, based on current expectations about future events, which by their nature involve risk and uncertainty. DCC believes that its expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, however because they involve risk and uncertainty as to future circumstances, which are in many cases beyond DCC's control, actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.