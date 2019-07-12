DCC : Result of AGM

12 July 2019

DCC plc

Annual General Meeting held on 12 July 2019

DCC plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

All of the resolutions were carried by a show of hands. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the Annual General Meeting are available at www.dcc.ie/investors/annual-general-meeting.

The full text of the resolutions was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 12 June 2019 and also available at www.dcc.ie/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Mr. Gerard Whyte

Company Secretary

Tel +353 1 2799 400