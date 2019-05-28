Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DCD Media Plc       GB00B236PC52

DCD MEDIA PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCD Media : 28/5/2019 DCD Rights distributed dramas nominated for five LOGIE awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

We are thrilled that our distributed female empowerment drama series On The Ropes has been nominated for three LOGIE awards this year, as well as two nominations for investigative drama Jack Irish.

On The Ropes has been nominated for 'Most Outstanding Mini Series', as well as its talented cast, Nicole Chamoun (Most Outstanding Actress) and Keisha Castle Hughes (Most Outstanding Supporting Actress).

Jack Irish has also been recognised for its outstanding cast, with Guy Pearce and Marta Dusseldorp both receiving nominations for 'Most Popular Actor' and 'Most Popular Actress'.

We congratulate all involved and wish them the very best of luck at the awards ceremony, which takes place at The Gold Coast on Sunday 30th June.

Disclaimer

DCD Media plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DCD MEDIA PLC
12:39pDCD MEDIA : 28/5/2019 DCD Rights distributed dramas nominated for five LOGIE awa..
PU
04/09DCD MEDIA : 9/4/2019 SBS Australia acquires new factual title Secret Nazi Bases ..
PU
03/13DCD MEDIA : 13/3/2019 DCD Rights renews output deal with The Open University
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 20/11/2018 Acorn TV signs DCD Rights' primetime drama My Life Is Mur..
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 30/10/2018 DCD Rights' distributed titles nominated at this year's A..
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 1/10/2018 DCD Rights signs new orders for Nadiya's Food Adventure an..
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 28/9/2018 Interim Results to 30 June 2018
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 12/9/2018 DCD Rights unveils global sales for new music slate
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 21/8/2018 DCD Right's popular dramas nominated for the 18th Annual S..
PU
2018DCD MEDIA : 2/7/2018 Romper Stomper and Dreamland win at the 60th annual LOGIE A..
PU
More news
Chart DCD MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
DCD Media Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles McNae Craven Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Armstrong McMyn Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Lindley Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Nicola Mary Beverly Davies Williams Executive Director
Lucy Pryke Head-Investor & Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCD MEDIA PLC0
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)20.90%8 133
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO11.46%7 089
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 222
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 792
CHINA FILM CO LTD4.68%4 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About