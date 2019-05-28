DCD Media : 28/5/2019 DCD Rights distributed dramas nominated for five LOGIE awards

We are thrilled that our distributed female empowerment drama series On The Ropes has been nominated for three LOGIE awards this year, as well as two nominations for investigative drama Jack Irish.

On The Ropes has been nominated for 'Most Outstanding Mini Series', as well as its talented cast, Nicole Chamoun (Most Outstanding Actress) and Keisha Castle Hughes (Most Outstanding Supporting Actress).

Jack Irish has also been recognised for its outstanding cast, with Guy Pearce and Marta Dusseldorp both receiving nominations for 'Most Popular Actor' and 'Most Popular Actress'.

We congratulate all involved and wish them the very best of luck at the awards ceremony, which takes place at The Gold Coast on Sunday 30th June.