DCD Media : 9/4/2019 SBS Australia acquires new factual title Secret Nazi Bases from DCD Rights at Miptv

Independent UK based distributor DCD Rights' new conspiracy factual series Secret Nazi Bases has been snapped up by Australian public broadcaster, SBS Australia, at MIPTV, it was announced today.

The six-part series Secret Nazi Bases (6 x 60') from Go Button Media for UKTV, Discovery Science US & Discovery EMEA will soon hit Australian screens, following the deal which was inked in Cannes during MIPTV.

Rick Barker, Head of Sales, DCD Rights, commented, 'Secret Nazi Bases is a captivating investigation into lesser known histories of World War II. The series is packed with mystery and intrigue, presenting recent history in an entirely new light. We're delighted that through SBS, Australian audiences will now be able to share in these stories as well.'

Ben Nguyen, SBS Channel Manager, SBS Australia, added, 'This type of factual series, which provides captivating entertainment and intrigue, is perfect for SBS's audience. We are excited to be bringing this compelling and important series to Australia.'

The collapse of the Third Reich left as many secrets as it did relics. Still today, remnants of the Nazi's schemes lie concealed in structures scattered across the globe. Skeletons of projects give way to mysteries. Conspiracies abound about science fiction scenarios. The Nazis were nothing if not methodical, and a deeper look reveals even darker plans. From tunnels to towers, artillery sites and communication centres; the remains of these schemes lie waiting to reveal truths about the Fuhrer's tactics and dreams in Secret Nazi Bases. As facts about these outposts materialise, the viewer will ponder how the events of World War II could have taken a very different turn.