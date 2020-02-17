Log in
DCP Midstream, LP    DCP

DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

(DCP)
DCP Midstream Names Corey Walker President of Operations

02/17/2020 | 04:16pm EST

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Corey Walker has joined the company as the President of Operations. DCP’s executive team includes two President of Operations roles that oversee an equal portion of the company’s geographic footprint. Walker will oversee DCP’s North and Midcontinent business units, including Southern Hills and other related logistics, marketing, and commercial operations. In addition to the Permian business unit, Don Baldridge, President of Operations, has expanded his responsibilities to oversee DCP’s South business unit, including Sand Hills and other related logistics, marketing, and commercial operations.

“Corey’s extensive strategic business leadership experience in the energy, biomaterials, advanced technology, and applied materials industries will effectively complement DCP’s operational and transformational goals,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO of DCP Midstream. “Additionally, Don exemplifies the deep talent on our team and his expanded responsibilities strengthen our integrated business strategy. Together these two executives will advance the goals of our company and lead our teams to long-term success.”

Corey Walker joins DCP Midstream from Avantor, where he served as Executive Vice President of the Americas. He was also responsible for the global biomaterials, advanced technologies, and electronic materials business units. Prior to Avantor, Walker held global strategic and business unit leadership roles at Halliburton, Dow Chemical, and Dell. Don Baldridge has more than 20 years of operations, commercial, and business development experience in the energy industry, and joined DCP Midstream in 2005.

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Sarah Sandberg
303-605-1626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
