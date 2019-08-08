Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DCP Midstream LP    DCP

DCP MIDSTREAM LP

(DCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DCP Midstream to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2019 Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 14, 2019.

The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on August 13, 2019.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor and Media Relations
Sarah Sandberg
(303) 605-1626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DCP MIDSTREAM LP
04:17pDCP Midstream to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference
GL
08/07DCP MIDSTREAM LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/06DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/06DCP Midstream Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights New Capital Effic..
GL
08/01DCP MIDSTREAM LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30DCP Midstream Announces Expanded DJ Basin Natural Gas Processing Capacity via..
GL
07/23DCP Midstream Announces Common and Preferred Unit Distributions
GL
07/15DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on August 7 to Discuss Second Quarter 2..
GL
05/10DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
05/10DCP MIDSTREAM LP : to Participate in 2019 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conferen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 947 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Debt 2019 5 734 M
Yield 2019 12,7%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 3 534 M
Chart DCP MIDSTREAM LP
Duration : Period :
DCP Midstream LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCP MIDSTREAM LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,50  $
Last Close Price 24,66  $
Spread / Highest target 94,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wouter T. van Kempen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian S. Frederick President-Operations
Sean P. OBrien Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Brian Mandell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCP MIDSTREAM LP-6.91%3 534
ENERGY TRANSFER LP0.91%34 920
SNAM SPA15.13%16 432
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP-27.12%3 716
TC PIPELINES, LP19.46%2 706
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.75%954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group