Giving Back: DCP Midstream Announces Charity Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project

DENVER, July 2, 2020 -DCP Midstream (DCP) is proud to honor our nation's 18 million plus veterans this Independence Day, by announcing a multi-year, investment and engagement partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

DCP employees nominated and selected WWP as the company's new major national charitable partner in an employee vote. Company and employee efforts will increase awareness of WWP's life-changing programs in DCP Midstream's nine state footprint and are expected raise over one million dollars for WWP during a three-year period. The company's donation and fundraising efforts will provide resources for WWP programming that supports warriors and their families in their time of greatest emotional and financial need. DCP is kicking off the partnership by helping to raise funds and write notes of support to include in WWP backpacks that are filled with comfort items delivered to the hospital bedsides of injured service members.

'As our nation celebrates Independence Day and the freedoms many brave men and women across generations have upheld, I am proud to announce our multi-year partnership with Wounded Warrior Project,' shared Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO of DCP Midstream. 'Our employees, many of whom are veterans, chose to make an impact with Wounded Warrior Project because their mission to support warriors is invaluable to our nation and communities.



'This partnership speaks volumes to the character and commitment of DCP Midstream's employees, who've made their passion for supporting injured veterans and their families clear,' said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. 'Together, we'll empower numerous warriors to begin their next mission.'

DCP's support will help the WWP serve more than180,000 warriors and family support members in all 50 states and across the world. Warriors never pay a penny for Wounded Warrior Project programs - because they paid their dues on the battlefield. Wounded Warrior Project's free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives.

Giving back is part of DCP's company and employee culture. Since 2007, company, employee and partner efforts have helped raise and direct over $10 million to charity organizations in the communities DCP operates. Together with community nonprofit partners the company is Building Connections to Enable Better Lives.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

###

