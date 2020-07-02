Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DCP Midstream, LP    DCP

DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

(DCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giving Back: DCP Midstream Announces Charity Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

DENVER, July 2, 2020 -DCP Midstream (DCP) is proud to honor our nation's 18 million plus veterans this Independence Day, by announcing a multi-year, investment and engagement partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

DCP employees nominated and selected WWP as the company's new major national charitable partner in an employee vote. Company and employee efforts will increase awareness of WWP's life-changing programs in DCP Midstream's nine state footprint and are expected raise over one million dollars for WWP during a three-year period. The company's donation and fundraising efforts will provide resources for WWP programming that supports warriors and their families in their time of greatest emotional and financial need. DCP is kicking off the partnership by helping to raise funds and write notes of support to include in WWP backpacks that are filled with comfort items delivered to the hospital bedsides of injured service members.

'As our nation celebrates Independence Day and the freedoms many brave men and women across generations have upheld, I am proud to announce our multi-year partnership with Wounded Warrior Project,' shared Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO of DCP Midstream. 'Our employees, many of whom are veterans, chose to make an impact with Wounded Warrior Project because their mission to support warriors is invaluable to our nation and communities.

'This partnership speaks volumes to the character and commitment of DCP Midstream's employees, who've made their passion for supporting injured veterans and their families clear,' said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. 'Together, we'll empower numerous warriors to begin their next mission.'

DCP's support will help the WWP serve more than180,000 warriors and family support members in all 50 states and across the world. Warriors never pay a penny for Wounded Warrior Project programs - because they paid their dues on the battlefield. Wounded Warrior Project's free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives.

Giving back is part of DCP's company and employee culture. Since 2007, company, employee and partner efforts have helped raise and direct over $10 million to charity organizations in the communities DCP operates. Together with community nonprofit partners the company is Building Connections to Enable Better Lives.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

###

Disclaimer

DCP Midstream LP published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
01:19pGIVING BACK : DCP Midstream Announces Charity Partnership with Wounded Warrior P..
PU
06/26DCP MIDSTREAM LP : Tallgrass Energy Announces Cheyenne Connector Pipeline In-Ser..
BU
06/24DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
06/19DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
06/17DCP MIDSTREAM LP : Announces Pricing of an Upsized $500 Million of 5.625% Senior..
AQ
06/17DCP Midstream, LP Announces Public Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes d..
GL
06/16DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07DCP MIDSTREAM LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/07ENBRIDGE : reports $1.43B Q1 loss, moves to cut costs, delay some spending
AQ
05/06DCP MIDSTREAM, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 595 M - -
Net income 2020 -434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,67x
Yield 2020 14,0%
Capitalization 2 277 M 2 277 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
Duration : Period :
DCP Midstream, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,18 $
Last Close Price 10,93 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wouter T. van Kempen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald A. Baldridge Co-President-Operations
Corey Walker Co-President-Operations
Sean P. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-55.37%2 277
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-44.74%19 103
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-37.57%3 606
TC PIPELINES, LP-27.42%2 189
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.76%953
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-66.29%250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group