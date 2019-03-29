Log in
DDM HOLDING AG

DDM HOLDING AG

(DDM)
DDM : Third party review confirming DDM's future Estimated Remaining Collections

03/29/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
29 Mar 2019

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) has engaged one of the big four companies with extensive experience and knowledge in the Non-Performing Loan industry in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe to conduct an independent review of DDM's Estimated Remaining Collections 'ERC' from its secured and unsecured portfolios as of December 31, 2018. The review of the ERC has been finalized and confirms the future estimated cashflows.

Henrik Wennerholm CEO of DDM comments: 'The ERC has been a key focus area for me since taking on the role as CEO of DDM. I'm very pleased with the outcome of this third-party review, conducted by a well renowned company which confirms our future ERC.'

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG's Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 44686080, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com).

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:26:01 UTC
