DDM : Third party review confirming DDM's future Estimated Remaining Collections

29 Mar 2019

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) has engaged one of the big four companies with extensive experience and knowledge in the Non-Performing Loan industry in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe to conduct an independent review of DDM's Estimated Remaining Collections 'ERC' from its secured and unsecured portfolios as of December 31, 2018. The review of the ERC has been finalized and confirms the future estimated cashflows.

Henrik Wennerholm CEO of DDM comments: 'The ERC has been a key focus area for me since taking on the role as CEO of DDM. I'm very pleased with the outcome of this third-party review, conducted by a well renowned company which confirms our future ERC.'

