DDM : has successfully issued a new EUR 100 million bond

04/02/2019 | 03:12am EDT
2 Apr 2019

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq: DDM) announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) has successfully issued a new EUR 100 million senior secured bond issue with a three-year tenor. The proceeds from the new bond issue will mainly be employed towards refinancing the existing DDM2 01 EUR 85 million bond issue and for general corporate purposes.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS acted as joint bookrunners and Roschier acted as legal advisor in conjunction with the bond issue.

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:45 CET on 2 April 2019.

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG's Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 44686080, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com).

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:11:10 UTC
