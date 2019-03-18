DDM : to hold fixed income investor meetings

18 Mar 2019

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq: DDM) announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics and Continental Europe, to examine the possibility to issue a EUR denominated senior secured bond with a three year tenor. The transaction is subject to, inter alia, market conditions. The investor meetings will commence on Wednesday 20 March 2019.

For further information on the fixed income investor meetings, please contact:

ABG Sundal Collier

+47 22 01 60 00

Arctic Securities

+47 21 01 32 70

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG's Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 44686080, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com).