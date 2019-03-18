Log in
DDM : to hold fixed income investor meetings

03/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT
18 Mar 2019

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq: DDM) announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics and Continental Europe, to examine the possibility to issue a EUR denominated senior secured bond with a three year tenor. The transaction is subject to, inter alia, market conditions. The investor meetings will commence on Wednesday 20 March 2019.

For further information on the fixed income investor meetings, please contact:

ABG Sundal Collier

+47 22 01 60 00

Arctic Securities

+47 21 01 32 70

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG's Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 44686080, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com).

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:29:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78,0 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 11,5 M
Debt 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,18
P/E ratio 2020 5,07
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 47,9 M
Chart DDM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DDM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Wennerholm Chief Executive Officer
Erik Torgny Folkeson Hellström Chairman
Fredrik Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Waker Independent Director
Erik Jonas Petter Fällström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DDM HOLDING AG54
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD17.57%30 819
NATIXIS16.02%17 064
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC24.83%10 820
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD20.98%8 621
INVESTEC7.53%6 448
