DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.094 AUD   -5.05%
12:05aDE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
De Grey Mining : Appendix 3B

07/18/2019 | 12:00am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

ABN

65 094 206 292

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Listed Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Up to 381,198,414 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3

Principal terms of the +securities Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry

date; if partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and due

dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has

obtained security holder approval under

rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the subject of

this Appendix 3B, and comply with

section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution

under rule 7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without

security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule 7.3,

or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Yes, the shares will rank equally with the ordinary shares currently on issue.

$0.05 per share

Issued pursuant to the renounceable Entitlement Offer announced 18 July 2019

Yes

28 November 2018

Nil

Nil

Nil

6f

Number of +securities issued under an

Up to 381,198,414 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A,

N/A

was issue price at least 75% of 15 day

VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule

N/A

7.1A for non-cash consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

Listing Rule 7.1: 64,138,555

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

complete Annexure 1 and release to

Listing Rule 7.1A: 42,759,037

ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

14 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to

the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example,

the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply

with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

After the Placement

Fully Paid Ordinary

(announced 18 July

Shares

2019) and the

Entitlements Offer

there is expected to

be up to

869,132,384 fully

paid ordinary shares

on issue based upon

the 427,590,370

fully paid ordinary

shares on issue as at

the date of this

Appendix 3B and

60,343,600 fully

paid ordinary shares

issued under the

Placement and up to

381,198,414 fully

paid ordinary shares

expected to be

issued under the

Entitlements Offer

(assuming no

options are

exercised prior to

the record date).

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) *

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

14,250,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.10 expiry 31/10/2020

33,333,333 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.20 expiry 30/11/2019

12,500,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.25 expiry 30/11/2019

17,250,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.30 expiry 30/05/2021

6,700,000

Performance rights

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Part 2 -Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Renounceable

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

1 for 1.28

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

24 July 2019

entitlements

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or sub-registers) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

Fractions of New Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number

Shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and, subject to certain qualifications, Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec only), Hong Kong and the Netherlands, together with shareholders who are eligible US Fund Managers, are eligible to participate in the offer (Eligible Shareholders). Shareholders who are not Eligible Shareholders will not be sent offer documents.

19 Closing date for receipt of 7 August 2019 acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Bell Potter Securities Limited

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or

See 23.

commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

Bell Potter Securities Limited

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:59:04 UTC
