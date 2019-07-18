De Grey Mining : Appendix 3B
07/18/2019 | 12:00am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
DE GREY MINING LIMITED
ABN
65 094 206 292
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Listed Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Up to 381,198,414 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3
Principal terms of the
+securities Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(e.g. if options, exercise price
and expiry
date; if partly paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and due
dates for
payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an
+eligible entity that has
obtained security holder approval under
rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in
relation to the
+securities the subject of
this Appendix 3B, and comply with
section 6i
6b
The date the security holder resolution
under rule 7.1A was passed
6c
Number of
+securities issued without
security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of
+securities issued with
security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of
+securities issued with
security holder approval under rule 7.3,
or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Yes, the shares will rank equally with the ordinary shares currently on issue.
$0.05 per share
Issued pursuant to the renounceable Entitlement Offer announced 18 July 2019
Yes
28 November 2018
Nil
Nil
Nil
6f
Number of
+securities issued under an
Up to 381,198,414 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
exception in rule 7.2
6g
If
+securities issued under rule 7.1A,
N/A
was issue price at least 75% of 15 day
VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If
+securities were issued under rule
N/A
7.1A for non-cash consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
Listing Rule 7.1: 64,138,555
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
complete Annexure 1 and release to
Listing Rule 7.1A: 42,759,037
ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
14 August 2019
8 Number and
+class of all +securities quoted on ASX ( including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
After the Placement
Fully Paid Ordinary
(announced 18 July
Shares
2019) and the
Entitlements Offer
there is expected to
be up to
869,132,384 fully
paid ordinary shares
on issue based upon
the 427,590,370
fully paid ordinary
shares on issue as at
the date of this
Appendix 3B and
60,343,600 fully
paid ordinary shares
issued under the
Placement and up to
381,198,414 fully
paid ordinary shares
expected to be
issued under the
Entitlements Offer
(assuming no
options are
exercised prior to
the record date).
9 Number and
+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX ( including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) *
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+ Class
14,250,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.10 expiry 31/10/2020
33,333,333 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.20 expiry 30/11/2019
12,500,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.25 expiry 30/11/2019
17,250,000 Unlisted options, exercise price $0.30 expiry 30/05/2021
6,700,000
Performance rights
N/A
Part 2 -Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
Renounceable
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the
+securities will
1 for 1.28
be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
24 July 2019
entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or sub-registers) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
N/A
Fractions of New Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number
Shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and, subject to certain qualifications, Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec only), Hong Kong and the Netherlands, together with shareholders who are eligible US Fund Managers, are eligible to participate in the offer (
Eligible Shareholders). Shareholders who are not Eligible Shareholders will not be sent offer documents.
19 Closing date for receipt of 7 August 2019 acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
Bell Potter Securities Limited
21
Amount of any underwriting fee or
See 23.
commission
22
Names of any brokers to the issue
Bell Potter Securities Limited
