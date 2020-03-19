De Grey Mining : Appointment of Managing Director – Mr Glenn Jardine

ASX Announcement

20 March 2020

Appointment of Managing Director - Mr. Glenn Jardine

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Jardine as the Company's Managing Director. Glenn is an experienced Mining Executive of 35 years and has been appointed due to his strong background in project management, development and operations.

Mr. Jardine is a mining engineer with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of Queensland and is a Fellow of the AUSIMM. In addition to his technical skills, Mr. Jardine's experience includes Project Manager and General Manager of the Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania for Goldfields Ltd; Project Manager of the Emily Ann and Maggie Hays nickel mines; General Manager New Business, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director for Lion Ore Australia. He has more recently been Chief Operating Officer of Azure Minerals Limited.

As part of this restructure at the management level, Mr. Simon Lill will remain as Chairman, whilst Mr. Peter Hood will become Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors. Mr. Andy Beckwith will remain as Technical Director.

Chairman Simon Lill said today: "Glenn has impressed at each stage of the interview process and is a tremendous addition to the team that has brought the Company to the stage it is currently at. The Company looks forward to working with Glenn as it continues to grow with the exciting Hemi discovery amidst the broader Mallina Gold Project."

Mr. Jardine will commence his role on 4 May 2020. The Board of Directors welcome Glenn to the De Grey team and look forward to his contribution at this very exciting time in the Company's development.

For a summary of the key terms of the Managing Director's engagement follows in Appendix A.

