De Grey Mining : Brolga and Aquila drilling update

22 April 2020 ASX Release Brolga and Aquila drilling update BROLGA ZONE Gold mineralisation extended down dip at Brolga.

Sulphide mineralisation extends strike length a further 80m to +640m long.

Further significant gold extensions defined in diamond and RC at Brolga 15m @ 2.4g/t Au from 40m in HERC035D

38m @ 1.6g/t Au from 168m in HERC035D

29m @ 1.1g/t Au from 148m in HERC037D (Precollar only) AQUILA RC and diamond drilling continues to confirm gold mineralisation at Aquila

Further significant gold extensions defined in diamond and RC 16.2m @ 3.3g/t Au from 249.3m in HEDD003 8.95m @ 1.0g/t Au from 303m in HEDD003 6.2m @ 2.0g/t Au from 344.8m in HEDD003 6m @ 2.4g/t Au from 80m in HERC031 (EoH) 26m @ 1.5g/t Au from 83m in HERC038 Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "The overall scale of Hemi continues to grow, with three large gold zones in Aquila, Brolga and the new Crow defined to date. Our immediate plans are to continue the 80m x 80m stepout resource drilling at all three areas Brolga, Aquila and Crow with 1 RC and 2 diamond rigs active. We have a further four other significant intrusions in the immediate area, Scooby, Antwerp, Shaggy and Alectroenas over a strike length of 15 kms still to test. The metallurgical program has commenced with an initial emphasis on defining the oxide, transition and fresh domains and completion of a suite of comminution, leaching, sulphide flotation and oxidation test work. We expect this work will provide overall recoveries for each domain and define a potential plant processing flowsheet." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this drilling and results update for the Brolga and Aquila Zones within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia. This release covers the latest diamond and RC results at the Brolga and Aquila Zones as of 21 April 2020. Full gold intercepts (>2gm *m) discussed in this report are listed in Table 1 and new sulphide zones listed in Table 2. HEMI Three broad anomalous gold in bedrock anomalies, Aquila, Brolga and Crow, have been defined by aircore drilling at Hemi (Figure 1). RC and diamond drilling has been underway at Brolga and Aquila since February 2020. This drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation at both Aquila and Brolga. At Brolga, the gold-sulphide mineralisation has been defined over +640m strike length, up to 300m width and to a maximum depth of approximately 300m. The mineralisation remains open and further drilling is continuing to establish the extent of gold mineralisation. Aquila is a parallel gold-sulphide zone to the immediate north of the larger Brolga zone. RC and diamond drilling has also established significant gold mineralisation over a strike of 800m , up to 50m width and to a maximum depth of approximately 300m. Gold mineralisation remains open. The Crow Zone is a newly define large gold zone located immediately to the north of Aquila. Deeper RC drill testing commenced in April 2020 and results for 5 of 6 holes remain pending and are expected towards the end of April. Further RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of each deposit on nominal 80m x 80m spacing with the overall aim to delineate the overall extent of each deposit prior to an initial Inferred resource estimation. Figure 1 Major aircore anomalies showing interpreted intrusion, RC and DD drill collar locations 2 | P a g e Figure 2 Brolga Drilling Plan (local grid) showing drilling locations and new drilling results. 3 | P a g e BROLGA ZONE (Figure 2) The broad scale gold mineralisation continues to be defined down dip and along strike at Brolga. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike to west and east and down dip. The new RC holes have also intersected sulphide mineralisation providing another potential 80m step out to a total strike of +640m for sulphide rich mineralisation. Further RC drilling is currently underway at Brolga targeting 80m step outs to the west and east plus dip extents south and north. Additional diamond drill extensions to the existing RC holes will be completed for depth extensions. Importantly, recent drilling has shown the gold mineralisation now extends into both the hanging wall and footwall sediments and further drilling will be required to test these new positions. RC drill holes HERC036 and diamond holes HERC024D, 035D and 037D are reported in this report (Table 1). Section 30,320E - New 80m extension Three new RC holes (HERC050-HERC052) have recently been drilled on section 30320E. All holes intersected mafic intrusive, which is generally less well mineralised, with various zones of sulphide mineralisation (>5%) logged (Table 2). The sulphide mineralisation now extends a further 80m to the west providing an overall strike length of +640m. All results remain pending for these RC holes . Section 30,400E (Figure 3) Down dip extensions of the gold mineralisation continue within the precollar of HERC037D, intersecting further intervals to the south. HERC037D diamond tail results remain pending. Gold mineralisation is currently defined over 200m wide on this section with additional sulphide zones intersected in intrusive rocks up dip from HERC032 in recent RC holes HERC053 and HERC054 (results pending). Diamond tails will be required to test beneath the RC holes on this section, targeting the remaining intrusion and into the footwall sediments. Significant new intercepts (>5gm*m) on section include: 8m @ 1g/t Au from 49m in HERC037D (precollar) 14m @ 0.9g/t Au from 82m in HERC037D (precollar) 29m @ 1.1g/t Au from 148m in HERC037D (precollar) 19m @ 0.8g/t Au from 186m in HERC037D (precollar) (Gold results remain pending in the diamond core tail of HERC037D) Section 30,480E (Figure 4) Gold mineralisation is defined over 300m width on section with additional gold mineralisation intersected in HERC035D precollar and upper portion of the diamond tail. The gold results remain pending in the diamond core tail of HERC035D below 304m. Mineralisation remains open down dip to the south. Additional diamond tails are required to test mineralisation beneath HERC022 and HERC023 in the remaining portions of intrusion and into the footwall sediments. Significant new intercepts (5gm*m) on section include: 15m @ 2.4g/t Au from 40m in HERC035D 6m @ 1g/t Au from 83m in HERC035D 38m @ 1.6g/t Au from 168m in HERC035D 7m @ 0.8g/t Au from 215m in HERC035D 24m @ 0.7g/t Au from 279m in HERC035D 4 | P a g e Section 30,560E (Figure 5) Gold mineralisation is approximately 250m wide on section 30560E. The diamond tail HERC024D has intersected only narrow intervals of gold mineralisation. A diamond extension to HERC036 is planned to test down dip extensions. Diamond tails will be required to test beneath the RC holes on this section, targeting the remaining intrusion and into the footwall sediments. Significant new intercepts (5gm*m) on section include: 10.2m @ 0.5g/t Au from 243m in HERC024D Figure 3 Brolga Zone - Section 30,400E Note - all sulphides logged represent >5% sulphides with assays pending. 5 | P a g e Figure 4 Brolga Zone - Section 30,480E (The gold results remain pending in the diamond core tail of HERC035D for the portion below 304m ) Note - all sulphides logged represent >5% sulphides with assays pending. 6 | P a g e Figure 5 Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E 7 | P a g e Figure 6 Aquila Drilling Plan (local grid) showing drilling locations and new drilling results. 8 | P a g e AQUILA ZONE (Figure 6) Aquila is located approximately 200m to the north of the larger Brolga zone and 200m south of the new Crow Zone. Recent drilling shows the Aquila zone forms the southern margin of the larger Crow intrusion to the north. This new interpretation may have implications on the interpreted controls and orientation of gold mineralisation at Aquila. Drilling is continuing to test the mineralisation on a nominal 80m x 80m basis along the 800m strike length and to approximately 300m depth. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip. The mineralisation is also now considered open to the north. RC drilling at the Crow zone to the north (HERC 043 -048) was extended down to the Aquila zone in order to test the theory the two zones are interrelated. Result for five of these holes remain pending. The RC drilling at Aquila has proven more problematic due to the intense alteration and deeper weathering profile than at Brolga. As a result, many of the RC holes have been pulled up short of the planned target depths and will require additional diamond tails to complete testing of the planned target zones. RC drill holes HERC027, 028, 031, 038 and 039 and diamond hole HEDD003 are reported in this report (Table 1). Section 29,920E RC holes HERC027 and HERC028 were completed on section 29,920E, 80m to the west of Section 30,000E. Both holes intersected wide zones of low grade mineralisation, however were largely hosted in sediments and no contiguous zones over 2 gram metres were intersected. Section 30,160E (Figure 7) RC holes HERC029 and HERC031 have been completed on section 30,160E. HERC031 has intersected 6m @ 2.4g/t and finished in mineralisation. Both RC holes were terminated early due to drilling issues and will require diamond tails to complete testing the target zone. Section 30,240E (Figure 8) Diamond hole HEDD003 has intersected further gold mineralisation below the previously reported 14m @ 1.1g/t in HERC008. The mineralisation is positioned slightly to the north of the earlier hole suggesting either a steep north dip to the zone or a fault displacement. Further drilling is planned to test the prospective intrusion to the north on this section and others as the new information suggests the mineralisation may extend to the north at possibly a different orientation. The mineralisation in HEDD003 shows intense sulphide development (up to 50% of the rock mass, see Figure 4) and variable quartz veining which may indicate faulting and may account for the northerly displacement of the mineralisation (Figure 4 core tray showing sulphide development and quartz veining). Significant new intercepts (>5gm*m) on section include: 16.2m @ 3.3g/t Au from 249.3m in HEDD003, including 1.8m @ 11.8g/t Au and 0.6m @ 14.3g/t Au 8.95m @ 1g/t Au from 303m in HEDD003 6.2m @ 2g/t Au from 344.8m in HEDD003, including 0.7m @ 15g/t Au 9 | P a g e Section 30,480E (Figure 9) New RC drilling on section 30480E includes holes HERC038 and HERC039. Both holes have intersected gold mineralisation with HERC038 intersecting 26m @ 1.5g/t above the previously reported aircore hole BWAC397 with 50m @ 2.5g/t. HERC039 targeting below BWAC397 was terminated early due to drilling issues, however intersected gold mineralisation of 10m @ 0.8g/t and ending in mineralisation. A diamond tail will be required to extend this hole to fully test the planned target. Further drilling will be required to test areas to the north as the understanding of the Aquila mineralisation advances. Significant new intercepts (5gm*m) on section include: 2m @ 3.2g/t Au from 76m in HERC038 26m @ 1.5g/t Au from 83m in HERC038 10m @ 0.8g/t Au from 152m in HERC039 (EoH) ONGOING OPERATIONS RC and diamond core drilling is currently ongoing with 3 rigs operating between Brolga, Aquila and Crow (testing for extensions of the gold mineralisation on a nominal 80m x 80m basis. The metallurgical program has commenced with sampling of diamond core underway. Figure 7 Aquila Zone - Section 30,160E 10 | P a g e Figure 8 Aquila Zone - Section 30,240E Figure 9 Aquila Zone - Section 30,480E 11 | P a g e Figure 10 Aquila Zone - Fault off set gold-sulphide mineralisation in HEDD003 264.5m to 265m (14.3g/t) 12 | P a g e Hemi Background Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and a flow of further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported since February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich with broad gold mineralisation have been defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. A third new zone Crow has now been defined and requires RC drill testing. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De Grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 2.2Moz of shallow gold resources. The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide gold zone over approximately 800m strike down to 180m below surface. Mineralisation remains open with ongoing drilling continuing. The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider sulphide rich alteration zone, up to +300m wide and is currently defined by RC and diamond drilling over +640m of strike. Mineralisation remains open in most directions and particularly to the south west and down dip with ongoing drilling continuing. The Crow zone has been defined immediately north of Aquila where numerous widespaced aircore holes have encountered anomalous gold in the weathered horizon. Further potential remains for additional discoveries within this prospective corridor. The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in a stockwork within felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi that show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region. Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery. 13 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Luke Forrestal (Media enquiries) Phone +61 411 479 144 luke.forrestal@mcpartners.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018;

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019;

2020 Mallina Gold Project Resource update, 2 April 2020. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019;

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019;

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020;

Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020;

Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020;

RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020;

Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020;

Hemi continues to grow, 17 March 2020;

Major Gold Extensions defined at BROLGA, 25 March 2020.

Brolga Continues to grow, 9 April 2020

Aircore Drilling defines third large gold zone at Hemi, 17 April 2020 14 | P a g e Table 1 Significant new Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au) Hole ID Zone Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To (m) Width (g/t) East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) depth (m) (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (m) BROLGA HERC024D Brolga 243.0 253.2 10.2 0.5 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 438 HERC024D Brolga 261.4 262.0 0.6 6.1 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 438 HERC024D Brolga 280.0 282.0 2.0 1.9 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 438 HERC024D Brolga 355.0 357.0 2.0 1.3 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 438 HERC035D Brolga 40.0 55.0 15.0 2.4 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 incl Brolga 42.0 44.0 2.0 10.6 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 83.0 89.0 6.0 1.0 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 150.0 156.0 6.0 0.6 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 168.0 206.0 38.0 1.6 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 incl Brolga 169.0 172.0 3.0 4.8 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 215.0 222.0 7.0 0.8 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 234.0 241.0 7.0 0.7 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 265.0 273.0 8.0 0.5 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC035D Brolga 279.0 303.0 24.0 0.7 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 HERC036 Brolga 50.0 53.0 3.0 0.9 649301 7692085 69 -56 332 180 HERC036 Brolga 67.0 72.0 5.0 0.6 649301 7692085 69 -56 332 180 HERC036 Brolga 124.0 126.0 2.0 1.5 649301 7692085 69 -56 332 180 HERC037D Brolga 49.0 57.0 8.0 1.0 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 HERC037D Brolga 66.0 69.0 3.0 0.9 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 HERC037D Brolga 82.0 96.0 14.0 0.9 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 incl Brolga 82.0 83.0 1.0 5.3 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 HERC037D Brolga 148.0 177.0 29.0 1.1 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 incl Brolga 160.0 164.0 4.0 4.6 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 HERC037D Brolga 186.0 205.0 19.0 0.8 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 incl Brolga 186.0 187.0 1.0 3.5 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 HERC037D Brolga 211.0 215.0 4.0 1.0 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 AQUILA HEDD003 Aquila 183.0 184.7 1.7 1.5 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 195.0 198.0 3.0 0.7 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 249.3 265.5 16.2 3.3 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 incl Aquila 253.2 254.5 1.3 9.5 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 incl Aquila 258.1 259.9 1.8 11.8 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 incl Aquila 264.5 265.1 0.6 14.3 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 303.0 312.0 9.0 1.0 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 incl Aquila 304.9 305.6 0.7 4.2 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 321.7 322.8 1.1 2.1 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 344.8 351.0 6.2 2.0 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 incl Aquila 346.0 346.6 0.7 15.0 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HEDD003 Aquila 357.9 359.8 1.8 1.3 648752 7692397 68 -56 330 414 HERC027 Aquila NSA 648484 7692219 69 -56 328 150 HERC028 Aquila NSA 648504 7692185 69 -53 331 186 HERC031 Aquila 80.0 86.0 6.0 2.4 648672 7692378 69 -56 329 86 HERC038 Aquila 76.0 78.0 2.0 3.2 648930 7692569 68 -56 330 120 HERC038 Aquila 83.0 109.0 26.0 1.5 648930 7692569 68 -56 330 120 incl Aquila 91.0 92.0 1.0 7.2 648930 7692569 68 -56 330 120 HERC039 Aquila 138.0 140.0 2.0 1.5 648950 7692533 68 -56 330 162 HERC039 Aquila 152.0 162.0 10.0 0.8 648950 7692533 68 -56 330 162 15 | P a g e Table 2 Sulphide zones logged in RC and diamond holes Hole ID Collar East Collar North Collar RL Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Sulphide (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (degrees) (GDA94) (m) Interval (m) HERC035D 649247 7692018 70 -54 330 448 347-383 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 219.0-249.0 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 287.0-290.0 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 300.4-308.0 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 382.0-389.5 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 410.0-419.4 HERC037D 649198 7691945 69 -56 332 528 442.0-447.6 HERC050 649060 7692025 68 -56 332 222 62-65 HERC050 649060 7692025 68 -56 332 222 75-80 HERC050 649060 7692025 68 -56 332 222 92-94 HERC050 649060 7692025 68 -56 332 222 120-124 HERC050 649060 7692025 68 -56 332 222 151-153 HERC052 649138 7691890 67 -56 329 300 178-182 HERC052 649138 7691890 67 -56 329 300 187-190 HERC052 649138 7691890 67 -56 329 300 258-264 HERC053 649040 7692216 68 -56 327 174 139-174 HERC054 649079 7692148 69 -57 330 258 72-78 HERC054 649079 7692148 69 -57 330 258 97-107 HERC054 649079 7692148 69 -57 330 258 116-121 HERC054 649079 7692148 69 -57 330 258 134-140 HERC054 649079 7692148 69 -57 330 258 205-245 Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance. 16 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner

Core samples were collected with a diamond rig drilling mainly NQ2 diameter core.

After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the other half retained. HQ core was quartered, with one quarter sent for assay. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.

Sample weights ranged from 2-4kg

2-4kg RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg

2.5-3.5kg Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.

1-3kg. The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.

Industry prepared independent standards are inserted approximately 1 in 20 samples.

The independent laboratory then take the samples which are dried, split, crushed and pulverized prior to analysis as described below.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling. Diamond core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate. Drilling  Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). NQ2 diamond drill holes comprised NQ2 core of a diameter of 51mm.

Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.

1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer. Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. Drill sample  Method of recording and assessing core and chip recovery sample recoveries and results assessed.  Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.  Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging  Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.  Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.  The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged. Core recovery is measured for each drilling run by the driller and then checked by the Company geological team during the mark up and logging process.

RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.

Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper RC and aircore holes encountered water, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.

No sample bias is observed.

The entire hole has been geologically logged and core was photographed by Company geologists, with systematic sampling undertaken based on rock type and alteration observed

RC and diamond sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor.

The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation. 17 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling  If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half  Core samples were collected with a diamond drill rig drilling HQ or techniques and or all core taken. NQ2 diameter core. After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core sample  If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the preparation etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. other half retained. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals  For all sample types, the nature, quality and to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis. appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.  RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and  Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m sampling stages to maximise representivity of composite basis in cover. samples.  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and  Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were representative of the in situ material collected, collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. including for instance results for field  Industry prepared independent standards are inserted duplicate/second-half sampling. approximately 1 in 20 samples.  Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size  Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. of the material being sampled.  Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.  The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling  Core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.  Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in resource estimates. Quality of assay  The nature, quality and appropriateness of the  The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total.  For diamond core and RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF Fire assay fusion technique with an AAS finish and multi-elements by instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining ICPAES and ICPMS the analysis including instrument make and model,  Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction reading times, calibrations factors applied and their with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using derivation, etc. aqua regia digestion  Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.  The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory  As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal lack of bias) and precision have been established. standards in individual batches  The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of  The verification of significant intersections by either  Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying  The use of twinned holes.  Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked  Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical  No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols.  Results are reported on a length weighted basis.  Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data  Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill  Diamond and RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine accuracy of +/-10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource  Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of estimation. +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.  Specification of the grid system used.  Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection  Quality and adequacy of topographic control.  Diagrams and location table are provided in the report  Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and  Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.  Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m. distribution  Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient  All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for to establish the degree of geological and grade geological control and continuity of mineralisation. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and  Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. classifications applied.  Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill  Whether sample compositing has been applied. intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of  Whether the orientation of sampling achieves  The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type.  In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised 18 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary  If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security  The measures taken to ensure sample security.  Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews  The results of any audits or reviews of sampling  No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral  Type, reference name/number, location and ownership  Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding  The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland. status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.  The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration  Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other  The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling done by other parties. and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited parties previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology  Deposit type, geological setting and style of  The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is mineralisation. thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole  A summary of all information material to the  Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report. Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length.  If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data  In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging  Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 4m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off  Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported grades are usually Material and should be stated. at a 3g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 2m maximum.  Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths  Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade  No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. 19 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship  These relationships are particularly important in the  The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to between reporting of Exploration Results. the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation  If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the  Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths  If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are will only be possible when all results are received, and final intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this geological interpretations have been completed. lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams  Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and  Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced  Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration  All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be  The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other  Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,  Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work  The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests  Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale extensions to mineralisation. step-out drilling).  Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending  Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resources at depth and laterally are underway. extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 20 | P a g e Attachments Original document

