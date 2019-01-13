De Grey Mining : Change of Share Registry Details

"1.4Moz and Growing"
Change of share registry details
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG) advises that as of 14 January 2019, De Grey Mining Limited has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).
Shareholders are not required to take any action and can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online investor portal. The portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.
Shareholder registration online
Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visithttps://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.
Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with De Grey Mining Limited, please contact Automic athello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).
