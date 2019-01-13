Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED (DEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/10
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Change of Share Registry Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 10:19pm EST

"1.4Moz and Growing"

ASX Announcement 14 January 2019

Change of share registry details

ASX Code DEG

FRA Code WKN 633879

ABN 65 094 206 292

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG) advises that as of 14 January 2019, De Grey Mining Limited has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

DIRECTORS/MANAGEMENT

Executive Chairman

Simon Lill

Shareholders are not required to take any action and can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online investor portal. The portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Technical Director & Operations Manager Andy Beckwith

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visithttps://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Non-executive Directors Peter Hood

Brett Lambert Steve Morris

Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with De Grey Mining Limited, please contact Automic athello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

Company Secretary Patrick Holywell Craig Nelmes

Exploration Manager Phil Tornatora

CONTACT DETAILS

Principal & Registered Office Level 3, Suites 24-26

22 Railway Rd, Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 2023

Subiaco WA 6904www.degreymining.com.auadmin@degreymining.com.au

T +61 8 6117 9328

F +61 8 6117 9330

Pilbara Gold Project - Unlocking Shareholder Value

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 03:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
10:19pDE GREY MINING : Change of Share Registry Details
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : Request for Trading Halt
AQ
2018DE GREY MINING : enters option underwriting agreement in capital management meas..
AQ
2018DE GREY MINING : Secures $3.75M option underwriting agreement
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : Trading Halt
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : High grade Lithium, Caesium & Tantalum at King Col
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy
PU
2018DE GREY MINING : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2018DE GREY MINING LTD : - RC Drilling commences at White Quartz Hill Prospect
AQ
More news
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Steven Morris Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED0.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-11.18%21 786
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.49%18 308
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 578
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.70%9 498
SHANDONG GOLD MINING0.66%8 879
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.