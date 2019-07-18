De Grey Mining : Cleansing Notice

18 July 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

This notice is given by De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) (Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Instrument 2016/84). References in this notice of the Corporations Act are references to the Corporations Act as modified or amended by Instrument 2016/84.

The Company has announced its intention to undertake an equity raising of approximately $19,059,921 via a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer. The raising comprises renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), on the basis of 1 new Share for every 1.28 Shares held as at 5:00pm (AEST) on 24 July 2019 (Record Date) to eligible shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and, subject to certain qualifications, Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec only), Hong Kong and the Netherlands, together with shareholders who are eligible US Fund Managers (Entitlement Offer).

Based on the current capital structure (and assuming no options to acquire Shares (Options) are exercised or performance rights converted into Shares prior to the Record Date) a total of an additional 381,198,414 Shares will be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer.

As at the date of this announcement the Company currently has 77,333 333 Options on issue. In order to participate in the Entitlement Offer these Options must be exercised prior to the Record Date.

The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Limited (ACN 006 390 772) (Bell Potter) holder of an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 243 480) (Underwriter). The Company has agreed to pay Bell Potter an underwriting fee of 4% (exclusive of GST) of the underwritten amount and management fee of 2% of the underwritten amount. The Company will also pay Bell Potter its reasonable costs and out of pocket expenses incurred by Bell Potter in respect of the Offer.

The Company hereby confirms that in respect of the Entitlement Offer (as per the requirements of paragraph 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act):

the Company will offer the Shares for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; the Company is providing this notice under paragraph 2(f) of section 708AA of the Corporations Act; as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:

