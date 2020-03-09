Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 08:19pm EDT

10 March 2020

ASX Release

Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi

Brolga Gold Zone

  • RC drilling extends sulphide rich mineralisation along strike
    • Up to 200m wide sulphide zones defined on section 30,560E and 30,720E
    • Sulphide mineralisation now 200m wide by +160m strike x +150m deep - open in all directions
  • Initial diamond drilling core shows abundant disseminated sulphide mineralisation

Figure 1 Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E diamond drill core HEDD001 (field of view ~5cm x 15cm from 149.5m) showing abundant disseminated sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) mineralisation within the intrusive immediately below the previously reported gold zone.

  • New gold intercepts continue to extend gold mineralisation on section 30,640E
    • 13m @ 1.9g/t Au from 36m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only)
    • 18m @ 2.3g/t Au from 59m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only)
    • 16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 104m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only)

Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:

"Step out drilling has confirmed immediate strike extensions of the Brolga Zone, providing encouraging indications for substantial potential along strike. The widths, grades and consistency of mineralisation intersected to date are very pleasing. Our geological model is evolving rapidly, and our confidence continues to grow that the strong sulphide rich mineralisation directly relates to gold.

We have a large volume of assays in the lab and are continuing drilling with three rigs. We expect frequent news flow over the coming weeks as we progress drilling on this exciting new discovery."

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to report on new drilling assay results and further encouraging sulphide mineralisation observed over large widths and depths at the Brolga Zone within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia.

This release covers geological observations that extend the extensive sulphide mineralisation on the adjoining sections 80m east and 80m west of the Brolga Discovery together with new gold assay results on section 30,640E (Figure 2).

Figure 2

Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new drill hole locations.

BROLGA ZONE

Sulphide Extensions on Section 30,560E and 30,720E (Hemi Local Grid)

Initial RC drilling has now been undertaken on sections 30,560E and 30,720E, located 80m east and 80m west of the original discovery section 30,640E (Section B). This recently completed drilling now demonstrates similar sulphide rich mineralisation occurs on both sections over substantial intervals (Figure 3 and 4) and defines extensive sulphide mineralisation over 160m of strike length. Further RC drilling is currently underway on sections 30,480E and 30,800E.

Section 30,560E, 80m to the west, shows markedly similar style of sulphide mineralisation and over a 200m width. The broad individual sulphide zones are interpreted to dip approximately 45-60° to the south (local grid). On Section 30,720E, the sulphide zones occur over a similar gross width of 200m width, with more pronounced individual zones evident. All assay results remain pending.

Importantly, the reconnaissance aircore drilling shows the potential for lateral strike extensions remains strong along the recognized trend (Figure 2).

2 | P a g e

Figure 3

Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E showing sulphide mineralisation zones as logged (5-10% sulphide)

Figure 4 Brolga Zone - Section 30,720E showing sulphide mineralisation zones as logged (5-10% sulphide)

3 | P a g e

Section 30,640E (Hemi Local Grid)

New RC gold assays continue to confirm and extend strong gold mineralisation on Section 30,640E (local grid). Further RC drill assays remain pending on this section.

Highly encouraging gold assays have now been received for the precollar of HEDD001, providing confirmation of strong gold mineralisation along section (Figure 5). The gold intercepts correlate very well with the logged sulphide rich zones of mineralisation adding confidence to the geological model. Diamond core drilling extending this hole is well underway targeting extension of the previously reported broad high grade gold mineralisation below holes HERC001 and HERC002 (93m @ 3.3g/t and 51m @ 2.2g/t respectively). Full results are presented in Table 1

New significant drilling results from the RC precollar of HEDD001 include:

  • 13m @ 1.9g/t Au from 36m in HEDD001 including 3m @ 4.5g/t Au
  • 18m @ 2.3g/t Au from 59m in HEDD001 including 2m @ 6.9g/t Au
  • 16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 104m in HEDD001 including 3m @ 6.7g/t Au

The early diamond drill core is providing the first ever detailed view of the mineralisation style and associated alteration. The extensive pyrite and arsenopyrite sulphide alteration occurs as wide zones of disseminated to fine stringers as a stockwork throughout the mineralised zone. A series of fine chlorite to biotite rich fractures also occur within the alteration zone (Figure 1 - Front Page).

Figure 5

Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing strong gold mineralisation

4 | P a g e

Hemi Background

Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich alteration with high grade gold mineralisation has been partially defined in the Aquila and Brolga zones. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De grey has defined to date. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources.

The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone (>5g/t ) defined on Section 30,000E (local grid) to 180m below surface. Widespaced drilling has now defined this zone over approximately 750m of strike and remains open in all direction with many assays results still pending.

The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider alteration zone, potentially up to 200m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over 160m of strike. Widespaced reconnaissance aircore drilling provides scope for further along strike extensions.

The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in stockwork within a felsic to mafic intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region.

Figure 6

Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery.

5 | P a g e

This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

Competent Person Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously Released ASX Material References

The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes;

Resources:

  • Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;
  • 2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and
  • 2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019.

Exploration:

  • Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.
  • New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019
  • Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020
  • Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020
  • Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020
  • RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020

6 | P a g e

Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m) based on 4m composites

Hole ID

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar

Collar

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To (m)

Width (m)

(g/t)

East

North

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth

(m)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(m)

HEDD001

36

49

13

1.9

649260

7692316

68.797

-55.36

327.751

120

incl

44

47

3

4.4

HEDD001

59

77

18

2.3

incl

66

68

2

6.9

HEDD001

104

120

16

2.6

incl

114

117

3

6.7

Table 2 Sulphide zones logged in RC

Collar East

Collar North

Collar RL

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

Sulphide

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth (m)

Interval

Hole ID

(m)

HERC013

649142.74

7692358.36

69.13

-55

330

150

69-93

HERC014

649182.74

7692289.08

69.13

-55

330

210

79-134

HERC014

152-168

HERC015

649222.70

7692220.00

69.13

-56

330

186

49-86

HERC015

104-164

HERC016

649281.00

7692438.00

69.00

-55

330

168

70-94

HERC017

649321.00

7692369.00

69.00

-55

330

162

48-64

HERC017

70-75

HERC017

90-96

HERC018

649361.30

7692299.79

69.13

-55

330

168

76-80

HERC018

112-139

HERC018

160-168

Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance.

7 | P a g e

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure samplerepresentivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been donethis would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner
  • RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg
  • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals.
  • The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.

Drilling

 Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what

method, etc.).

  • Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.
  • Diamond core were drilled HQ core size
  • Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.

Drill sample

 Method of recording and assessing core and chip

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

 Measures taken to maximise sample recovery andensure representative nature of the samples.

 Whether a relationship exists between samplerecovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
  • Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper holes encountered water in some cases, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.
  • No sample bias is observed.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged.
  • The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.
  • RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation
  • The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation.

8 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and

techniques and

or all core taken.

drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m and 4m composite basis.

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and

preparation

etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

composited over 4m intervals.

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and Industry prepared independent standards are inserted

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

approximately 1 in 20 samples.

 Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

 Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

 Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

samples.

 The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this

 Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

type of drilling

representative of the in situ material collected,

 RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.

including

for

instance

results

for

field

 Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for

duplicate/second-half sampling.

delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in

 Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

resource estimates.

of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

 The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

 The samples were submitted to a commercial independent

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether

laboratory in Perth, Australia.

laboratory tests

the technique is considered partial or total.

 For RC samples Au will be analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion

 For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

technique with an AAS finish.

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining

 Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction

the analysis including instrument make and model,

with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

aqua regia digestion

derivation, etc.

 The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted
    standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e.

standards in individual batches

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

 The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

 Sample results have been merged by the company's database

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

consultants.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

 Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked

 Documentation

of primary data, data entry

and verified.

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

 No adjustments have been made to the assay data.

and electronic) protocols.

 Results are reported on a length weighted basis.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

 RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of +/-

points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

10cm.

workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

 Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of

estimation.

+/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.

 Specification of the grid system used.

 Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

 Diagrams and location table are provided in the report

 Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

 Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m.

distribution

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient

 All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for

to establish the degree of geological and grade

geological control and continuity of mineralisation.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

 Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is sufficient to provide

Ore

Reserve

estimation

procedure(s)

and

support for the results to be used in a resource estimate.

classifications applied.

 Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill

 Whether sample compositing has been applied.

intercepts, as described in this Table

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

 The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the

data in relation

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is

to geological

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

considered representative of the mineralised zone.

structure

type.

 In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised

 If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths.

the

orientation

of key mineralised structures is

This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

9 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct

to the laboratory via a transport contractor.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been

techniques and data.

carried out by database consultants and company geologists.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

 Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd,

tenement and

including agreements or material issues with third

which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd.

land tenure

parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

 The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland.

status

royalties, native

title

interests, historical

sites,

wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting

along with any known impediments to obtaining a

license to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

 The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling

done by other

parties.

and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited

parties

previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne

aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

 The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is

mineralisation.

thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within

structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise intrusive rocks

intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to other

Western Australian gold deposits.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

 Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report.

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

tabulation of the following information for all Material

drill holes:

 easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

 Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

an internal dilution of 2m maximum.

methods

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

 Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

at a 5g/t Au lower cut.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

 Intercepts are length weighted averaged.

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

 No maximum cuts have been made.

results, the procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

 The assumptions

used

for any reporting of

metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

10 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the

widths and

drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

 If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

intercept

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

lengths

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

  • The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to the strike of mineralisation.
  • Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed.

Diagrams

 Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

 Plans and sections are provided in the report.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

 Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

 All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

are provided in this report.

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

 The report is considered balanced and provided in context.

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

 Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

 Drilling is currently very wide spaced and further details will be

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

reported in future releases when data is available.

exploration

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

data

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

 The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests

 Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike

for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale

extensions to mineralisation.

step-out drilling).

 Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending

 Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

resources at depth and laterally are underway and/or will

extensions,

including

the

main

geological

commence shortly.

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

11 | P a g e

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 00:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
08:19pDE GREY MINING : Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hem..
PU
03/05DE GREY MINING : RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi
AQ
03/04DE GREY MINING : RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi
PU
02/26DE GREY MINING : Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi
AQ
02/25DE GREY MINING : Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi
PU
02/11DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
AQ
02/10DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
PU
02/06DE GREY MINING : Hemi confirms potential for major discovery
AQ
02/05DE GREY MINING : Hemi confirms potential for major discovery
PU
2019DE GREY MINING : New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 226 M
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,22  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Peter John Hood Non-Executive Director
Eduard Eshuys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED360.78%164
NEWMONT CORPORATION20.48%42 279
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.99%37 674
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 294
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.87%14 803
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.90%13 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group