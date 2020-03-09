De Grey Mining : Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi 0 03/09/2020 | 08:19pm EDT Send by mail :

10 March 2020 ASX Release Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi Brolga Gold Zone RC drilling extends sulphide rich mineralisation along strike

Up to 200m wide sulphide zones defined on section 30,560E and 30,720E Sulphide mineralisation now 200m wide by +160m strike x +150m deep - open in all directions

Initial diamond drilling core shows abundant disseminated sulphide mineralisation Figure 1 Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E diamond drill core HEDD001 (field of view ~5cm x 15cm from 149.5m) showing abundant disseminated sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) mineralisation within the intrusive immediately below the previously reported gold zone. New gold intercepts continue to extend gold mineralisation on section 30,640E

13m @ 1.9g/t Au from 36m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only) 18m @ 2.3g/t Au from 59m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only) 16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 104m in HEDD001 (RC pre-collar only)

Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "Step out drilling has confirmed immediate strike extensions of the Brolga Zone, providing encouraging indications for substantial potential along strike. The widths, grades and consistency of mineralisation intersected to date are very pleasing. Our geological model is evolving rapidly, and our confidence continues to grow that the strong sulphide rich mineralisation directly relates to gold. We have a large volume of assays in the lab and are continuing drilling with three rigs. We expect frequent news flow over the coming weeks as we progress drilling on this exciting new discovery." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to report on new drilling assay results and further encouraging sulphide mineralisation observed over large widths and depths at the Brolga Zone within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia. This release covers geological observations that extend the extensive sulphide mineralisation on the adjoining sections 80m east and 80m west of the Brolga Discovery together with new gold assay results on section 30,640E (Figure 2). Figure 2 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new drill hole locations. BROLGA ZONE Sulphide Extensions on Section 30,560E and 30,720E (Hemi Local Grid) Initial RC drilling has now been undertaken on sections 30,560E and 30,720E, located 80m east and 80m west of the original discovery section 30,640E (Section B). This recently completed drilling now demonstrates similar sulphide rich mineralisation occurs on both sections over substantial intervals (Figure 3 and 4) and defines extensive sulphide mineralisation over 160m of strike length. Further RC drilling is currently underway on sections 30,480E and 30,800E. Section 30,560E, 80m to the west, shows markedly similar style of sulphide mineralisation and over a 200m width. The broad individual sulphide zones are interpreted to dip approximately 45-60° to the south (local grid). On Section 30,720E, the sulphide zones occur over a similar gross width of 200m width, with more pronounced individual zones evident. All assay results remain pending. Importantly, the reconnaissance aircore drilling shows the potential for lateral strike extensions remains strong along the recognized trend (Figure 2). 2 | P a g e Figure 3 Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E showing sulphide mineralisation zones as logged (5-10% sulphide) Figure 4 Brolga Zone - Section 30,720E showing sulphide mineralisation zones as logged (5-10% sulphide) 3 | P a g e Section 30,640E (Hemi Local Grid) New RC gold assays continue to confirm and extend strong gold mineralisation on Section 30,640E (local grid). Further RC drill assays remain pending on this section. Highly encouraging gold assays have now been received for the precollar of HEDD001, providing confirmation of strong gold mineralisation along section (Figure 5). The gold intercepts correlate very well with the logged sulphide rich zones of mineralisation adding confidence to the geological model. Diamond core drilling extending this hole is well underway targeting extension of the previously reported broad high grade gold mineralisation below holes HERC001 and HERC002 (93m @ 3.3g/t and 51m @ 2.2g/t respectively). Full results are presented in Table 1 New significant drilling results from the RC precollar of HEDD001 include: 13m @ 1.9g/t Au from 36m in HEDD001 including 3m @ 4.5g/t Au

18m @ 2.3g/t Au from 59m in HEDD001 including 2m @ 6.9g/t Au

16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 104m in HEDD001 including 3m @ 6.7g/t Au The early diamond drill core is providing the first ever detailed view of the mineralisation style and associated alteration. The extensive pyrite and arsenopyrite sulphide alteration occurs as wide zones of disseminated to fine stringers as a stockwork throughout the mineralised zone. A series of fine chlorite to biotite rich fractures also occur within the alteration zone (Figure 1 - Front Page). Figure 5 Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing strong gold mineralisation 4 | P a g e Hemi Background Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich alteration with high grade gold mineralisation has been partially defined in the Aquila and Brolga zones. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De grey has defined to date. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources. The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone (>5g/t ) defined on Section 30,000E (local grid) to 180m below surface. Widespaced drilling has now defined this zone over approximately 750m of strike and remains open in all direction with many assays results still pending. The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider alteration zone, potentially up to 200m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over 160m of strike. Widespaced reconnaissance aircore drilling provides scope for further along strike extensions. The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in stockwork within a felsic to mafic intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region. Figure 6 Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery. 5 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020

Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020

Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020

RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020 6 | P a g e Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m) based on 4m composites Hole ID Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To (m) Width (m) (g/t) East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (m) HEDD001 36 49 13 1.9 649260 7692316 68.797 -55.36 327.751 120 incl 44 47 3 4.4 HEDD001 59 77 18 2.3 incl 66 68 2 6.9 HEDD001 104 120 16 2.6 incl 114 117 3 6.7 Table 2 Sulphide zones logged in RC Collar East Collar North Collar RL Dip Azimuth Hole Sulphide (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) Interval Hole ID (m) HERC013 649142.74 7692358.36 69.13 -55 330 150 69-93 HERC014 649182.74 7692289.08 69.13 -55 330 210 79-134 HERC014 152-168 HERC015 649222.70 7692220.00 69.13 -56 330 186 49-86 HERC015 104-164 HERC016 649281.00 7692438.00 69.00 -55 330 168 70-94 HERC017 649321.00 7692369.00 69.00 -55 330 162 48-64 HERC017 70-75 HERC017 90-96 HERC018 649361.30 7692299.79 69.13 -55 330 168 76-80 HERC018 112-139 HERC018 160-168 Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance. 7 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner

RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg

2.5-3.5kg Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals.

The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below. Drilling  Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.

1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer. Diamond core were drilled HQ core size

Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. Drill sample  Method of recording and assessing core and chip recovery sample recoveries and results assessed.  Measures taken to maximise sample recovery andensure representative nature of the samples.  Whether a relationship exists between samplerecovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.

Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper holes encountered water in some cases, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.

No sample bias is observed. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.

RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation

The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation. 8 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling  If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half  RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and techniques and or all core taken. drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m and 4m composite basis. sample  If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and preparation etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. composited over 4m intervals. For all sample types, the nature, quality and  Industry prepared independent standards are inserted appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. approximately 1 in 20 samples.  Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-  Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. sampling stages to maximise representivity of  Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled. samples.  The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this  Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is type of drilling representative of the in situ material collected,  RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate. including for instance results for field  Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for duplicate/second-half sampling. delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in  Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size resource estimates. of the material being sampled. Quality of assay  The nature, quality and appropriateness of the  The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total.  For RC samples Au will be analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion  For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF technique with an AAS finish. instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining  Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction the analysis including instrument make and model, with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using reading times, calibrations factors applied and their aqua regia digestion derivation, etc.  The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.  As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. standards in individual batches lack of bias) and precision have been established.  The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of  The verification of significant intersections by either  Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying  The use of twinned holes.  Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked  Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical  No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols.  Results are reported on a length weighted basis.  Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data  Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill  RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of +/- points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine 10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource  Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of estimation. +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.  Specification of the grid system used.  Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection  Quality and adequacy of topographic control.  Diagrams and location table are provided in the report  Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and  Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.  Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m. distribution  Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient  All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for to establish the degree of geological and grade geological control and continuity of mineralisation. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and  Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is sufficient to provide Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. classifications applied.  Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill  Whether sample compositing has been applied. intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of  Whether the orientation of sampling achieves  The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type.  In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised  If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 9 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sample security  The measures taken to ensure sample security.  Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews  The results of any audits or reviews of sampling  No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral  Type, reference name/number, location and ownership  Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding  The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland. status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.  The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration  Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other  The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling done by other parties. and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited parties previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology  Deposit type, geological setting and style of  The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is mineralisation. thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise intrusive rocks intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole  A summary of all information material to the  Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report. Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length.  If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data  In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging  Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 2m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off  Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported grades are usually Material and should be stated. at a 5g/t Au lower cut.  Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths  Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade  No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.  The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 10 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship  These relationships are particularly important in the between  reporting of Exploration Results. mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.  If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to the strike of mineralisation.

Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams  Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and  Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced  Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration  All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be  The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other  Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,  Drilling is currently very wide spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work  The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests  Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale extensions to mineralisation. step-out drilling).  Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending  Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resources at depth and laterally are underway and/or will extensions, including the main geological commence shortly. interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 11 | P a g e Attachments Original document

